Social Media sensation Pamela Watara, in a video that popped up on social media, looked stunning as she rocked a fitting brown dress

The popular socialite has been on a hiatus for over a year, and folks were pleased to see her well

Many folks who were happy and surprised to see her admired the young lady's beauty and asked where she had been

Renowned social media sensation Pamela Watara has made a remarkable return after a year-long hiatus, dazzling her followers with a stunning appearance in a perfectly fitted brown dress.

Pamela Watara rocking beautiful brown dress Photo Source: fifiipratt

Source: TikTok

The popular personality, who had been absent from the limelight for an extended period, left fans pleasantly surprised and captivated by her beauty.

Watara's hiatus had left her followers wondering where she had been, so when the video surfaced, it was met with a mix of joy and surprise. Many people expressed their admiration for her beauty and could not help but ask about her absence.

In the video, Watara confidently showcased her impeccable sense of style, effortlessly pulling off the brown dress that highlighted her curves.

Fans were captivated by her radiant presence and eagerly took to the comments section, expressing their excitement and curiosity about her recent whereabouts

Pamela Watara's latest video sparks reactions

The comment section of the video was filled with interesting reactions to the socialite's comeback.

chingy762 said:

watara nyash Don finish

Vida Boateng commented:

all of them are coming out , abena korkor came , Pamela too has come ohh woow

Martha Tetteh455 said:

Aww why, God gave her all the thing

ABEN❤️A reacted:

Eeeiiii not long ago I told my sister it’s been a while we heard from her ooo

Pamela Watara explains absence from social media

Ghanaian actress Pamela Odame Watara has recently opened up about the reason behind her prolonged absence from social media.

After nearly a year-long break, Pamela Watara resurfaced in the celebrity scene just three days ago, bringing with her some heartbreaking news regarding her absence.

In a sombre revelation, she shared that she had tragically lost her newborn baby, who was only three months old at the time, and whom she had delivered secretly.

Source: YEN.com.gh