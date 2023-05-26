Ghanaian actress Pamela Odame Watara has revealed why she took a break from social media for almost a year

Pamela Watara resumed her celebrity duties three days ago with sad news concerning her break

According to her, she lost her nearly three months old baby whom she had delivered in secrecy

Ghanaian actress Pamela Watara returned from her social media break heartbroken over the death of her three-month-old baby boy.

She also addressed rumours that she was lying about her pregnancy and son.

Pamela said she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret because not everyone on social media has the best intention.

A collage of Pamela Watara and Fiifi Pratt at her interview with Kingdom FM Image credit: @iamnaturalpam @Kingdom FM

Source: Instagram

She also gave instances where some pregnant women suffered miscarriages or stillborns because an evil person voodooed them with their pic from social media. She told Kingdom FM's Fiifi Pratt:

"I carried my pregnancy for nine months and had the baby at 37 Military Hospital. I also had my baby through CS as well. So I think it was through circumcision."

Pamela Watara also disclosed that she reported the issue to the authorities, and the case is currently pending in court.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Pamela Watara recounting how her baby died from negligence

Many women in the comment section sympathised with the actress. Some shared their stories in solidarity with the sisterhood.

Leonora Addo-yobo wrote:

Losing a child is not easy. I feel your pain, Pamela, because I have been there before. May God comfort you because it's going to be a pain to live with for the rest of your life. Take heart Pamela, everything will be fine.

PamiLife said:

Why is he asking her why she is crying? What question is that? To lose a child is not easy. Ahh.

Patrick Osei commented:

Everything the black man will blame God for someone's stupid mistakes. The person who caused that mistake to this beloved lady must be punished paa. My dear l am so sorry, Ghana de saw, l love u so much, my dear.

Source: YEN.com.gh