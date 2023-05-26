Enterprising TV personality Nana Ama McBrown shared her steady growth in the entertainment industry with her fans on TikTok

McBrown started acting in her early 20s and quickly rose to fame as her talent shone on camera

Soon enough, the Kumawood actress became one of Ghana's influential women with inspiring stories

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown does not shy away from sharing her inspiring story with the world.

The multitalented Onua TV presenter has etched her name in the history books of Ghana's entertainment industry.

McBrown is known for bagging challenging roles and acting them to perfection.

A collage of Nana Ama McBrown when she started out as a young actress Image credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

A recent video she shared on her official TikTok platform showed her growth as an actress.

The video also featured one of her iconic acting moments when she shaved her head on camera as it was a demand for the character she was playing.

Also, the background music in the video was a piece from one Nigerian comedian talking about how nobody is ugly. It said that people just looked that way because they were poor.

Many wished her well; some tapped into her blessings to be as prosperous as she is when they reach her age.

Romeo wrote:

People never mention your sacrifices but always count your blessings. Empress, we love you.

Ishowvillage commented:

My childhood crush. Wow, time goes by fast.

Ruthy Mummie De-nels added:

Madam na s3, you from tete you fine la @Nana A. McBrown wo ho 3f3 from birth jare.

McBrown reveals growing up living next to the biggest refuse dumpsite in the Ashanti Region

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Ama McBrown sharing her grass-to-grace story and her humble beginnings with UCC students.

According to the actress, she never dreamt of being in a position of influence and affluence.

The Onua TV presenter disclosed living with her mother and grandmother in an uncompleted building. She said their house was just a stone's throw from Kwadaso Borla, one of the biggest rubbish landfills in Kumasi.

McBrown encouraged the students to work hard to change their situations.

Source: YEN.com.gh