Black Stars captain Dede Ayew's first daughter Inaya Ayew has graduated from her IB Primary Years Programme

Inaya's mother, Yvonne Ayew, shared beautiful photos on Instagram to celebrate her daughter's graduation

The photos from Inaya's graduation have got many, including her aunt Imani, congratulating and celebrating her

Inaya Ayew, one of the grandchildren of Ghana football legend Abedi Pele, has graduated from primary school.

Inaya, the first daughter of Abedi's son and Black Stars captain Dede Ayew, had her graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The girl's mother, Yvonne Ayew, shared the news of her daughter's graduation in a post on social media, expressing joy.

In the post on Instagram, Inaya and her mother are seen rocking similar fashion. The girl wore a white shirt dress over a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers. The mother also wore a shirt dress over jeans and sneakers.

Posing in front of a decoration of balloons, the 11-year-old held her certificate of completion with both hands while her mother leaned towards the girl with her hand wrapped around her shoulder.

In her caption, the proud mother congratulated her daughter, saying:

"Congrat my love ♥️ we are so proud of you... A real risk taker . Tough girl #PYP graduation ‍ 2023. On to the next one ♥️ #proudmommy," she said.

Dede Ayew's daughter completed IB PYP

Per the post's caption, Inaya just graduated from her PYP education. The PYP is the International Baccalaureate's (IB) Primary Years Programme.

According to the IB website, the PYP is a student-centred approach to education for children aged 3-12

Abedi Pele's daughter Imani, Jordan Ayew's wife, and others congratulate Dede Ayew's daughter on her graduation

The post by Yvonne Ayew triggered many reactions and congratulatory messages from her aunt Imani Ayew and Jordan Ayew's wife, Denise Acquah, and others.

imani_ayew said:

My first baby❤️

deniseacquah said:

Congratulations Inaya boo❤️❤️

sophyaiida said:

Congratulations precious Inaya, growing in grace right before our eyes ♥️

miss_abb said:

Proud big sis ❤️ Congrats to you too mamoune

Dede Ayew's daughter was hospitalised after he missed a penalty against Uruguay

Meanwhile, Maha Ayew, the youngest daughter of Dede Ayew, was rushed to the hospital following Ghana's game against Uruguay, in which her father missed a penalty.

Sharing details on her Instagram page, the mother indicated that it happened during the game and that she was blessed to have Dede by their side after the game.

Many Ghanaians and well-wishers sent sweet messages to the family as they prayed for her speedy recovery.

Source: YEN.com.gh