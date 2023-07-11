Adjetey Anang, in his memoir Adjetey Anang: The Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience, apologised to women he had extramarital affairs with

In chapter nine of the book, the actor detailed and confessed how he cheated on his wife multiple times and how he had come to regret his actions

The actor said his actions had almost destroyed his marriage and thanked his wife Elorm for her forgiving heart and resilience through the difficult times

Renowned Ghanaian actor and star of numerous film and television productions, Adjetey Anang, has publicly apologized to the women with whom he had extramarital affairs.

In his deeply personal memoir, titled Adjetey Anang: The Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience, the actor acknowledged his wrongdoing and expressed remorse for his actions.

Chapter nine of his memoir titled Marital Challenges and Imperfection, delved into the difficult period of his life where he engaged in multiple acts of infidelity, betraying the trust of his wife, Elorm. Anang opened up about the pain and regret he experienced as he realized the devastating impact his actions had on his marriage.

Anang humbly admitted that his behaviour had almost destroyed his marriage, acknowledging the pain and regret he experienced as he realized the devastating impact his actions had on his relationship. He expressed deep gratitude for his wife, Elorm, for her forgiving heart and unwavering resilience during the difficult times they faced together. Anang recognized that without her forgiveness and strength, their relationship may not have endured.

On his 50th birthday, July 8, 2023, Adjetey Anang officially launched his memoir, offering it as a testament to his personal growth, faith, and the importance of acknowledging one's mistakes. The memoir gives Ghanaians a glimpse into the actor's life and how he made it this far.

Adjetey Anang almost lost his life

In another story, Adjetey Anang's mother, in the actor's memoir, detailed how her son nearly lost his life to a stomach infection.

According to her, during the actor's childhood days, they had to move to Bolgatanga in the Nothern Region, where he fell ill.

The mother of the renowned actor recalled how she was stricken with fear when her son's condition worsened, and he was almost at the point of death.

