Kumawood actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has shared a video of herself at her brother's graduation.

She wore his graduation gown and excited her fans with her ever-funny and entertaining personality.

In a video shared by the Onua Showtime host on her official TikTok page, McBrown attended the graduation of her younger brother in a beautiful blue dress and was accompanied to the event by some unknown personalities who guarded her.

After seeing McBrown, the successful actress's brother was excited and posed in several photos and videos with her, and she entertained him with her jovial personality.

Nana Ama wears Dacosta's graduation gown

The beautiful actress requested her brother's graduation hat and gown in the video and wore and danced in it with excitement. She happily raised her thumbs and posed in photos, acting as though she was the one graduating.

As McBrown was beaming with smiles from ear to ear, she asked:

Aw, God, so when?

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown wearing her brother's gown below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to McBrown's video

Mz_phanny commented:

Awww the way she said Dab3n @Nana A. McBrown, you have more than a PHD, God has blessed you with far more, it’s not late. You can still achieve all

@maameserwaa3 said:

WOW, This is the doing of the Lord Almighty oOoOO my beautiful sister. Indeed you re blessed

Afra Tetteh -Mens wrote:

ahhhh so the congratulation is not for her. You are too much, Nana. Much love

Source: YEN.com.gh