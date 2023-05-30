Revered Ghanaian musician Amakye Dede celebrated his daughter's birthday with beautiful photos showing how much she has grown

Jenessa, as she is called, marked her birthday on May 29, 2023, which made her dad flaunt her on his Instagram feed

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Jenessa as she turned a year older, others also admired how mature she had become

Legendary high-life musician, Amakye Dede, celebrated his daughter on her birthday with throwback and recent pictures.

Amakye Dede celebrates his daughter's birthday

The 'Akwadawesoa' hitmaker Amakye Dede marked his daughter's birthday with pictures showing how much she had grown.

The beautiful young lady, Jenessa, celebrated her birthday on May 29, 2023.

The first photo in the carousel post which the 'Su Fre Wo Nyame' crooner posted on his Instagram page showed Janessa as a little girl.

Her father looked very young as he carried and wrapped her in his arms and they both smiled.

The second slide showed her in her graduation gown and kente sash as she graduated from The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance in London in 2022.

The other photos were of Janessa and her father meeting former president John Agyekum Kufuor and of her alone having a good time in town.

Below are lovely photos of Amakye Dede's daughter, Jenessa.

Birthday wishes flow in for Amakye Dede's daughter

Many people joined Amakye Dede in celebrating Jenessa by showering her with pleasant birthday wishes.

Others also admired how she had grown into a beautiful young lady.

efya_agyeiwaa_kordie said:

Happy birthday hun…May you be blessed beyond measure…grow in grace

fred_fyngres commented:

Wishing you long life and good health

appiah8706 said:

Happy birthday to you. Wishing you all the very best in everything you do have a great one

mscrazychrissy remarked:

Awwwwwww! You’re so cute Jenessa!!! Happy birthday man ❤️

_prof.theprince stated:

Daddy's girl. Happy birthday cutie

egya1957 said:

Happy birthday my little sister, where in North London is the parrrry❤️

aman_and_eiman stated:

OUR Beautiful Beautiful sistaaaaaa❤️

francisamoah437 said:

Happy birthday to you dear. May the Lord continue to bless you with more years

