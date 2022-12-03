Maha Ayew, the youngest daughter of Black Stars captain Dede Ayew and wife Yvonne Ayew, was rushed to the hospital following the loss of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sharing details on her Instagram page, Mrs Ayew indicated that it happened during the game between Ghana and Uruguay and that she was blessed to have Dede by their side after the game

Many Ghanaians and well-wishers have sne tin sweet messages to the family as they pray for her speedy recovery

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Maha Ayew, youngest daughter of Black Stars captain Dede Ayew and wife Yvonne Ayew, was hospitalised during the game between Ghana and Uruguay on December 2, 2022.

Dede Ayew and his family in Qatar. Photo Source: @elaliaaa

Source: Instagram

Sharing details on her official Instagram page, Yvonne disclosed that their youngest daughter was rushed to the hospital from the stadium and her father rushed to their side when the game was over.

An emotional photo she shared showed Dede Ayew carrying their daughter, Inaya, inside the patient wardroom while the youngest daughter, Maha Ayew, stood by their side.

However, according to reports, Maha collapsed after her father lost the penalty in the first half of the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many reports indicate that Ghana losing the game 0-2 to Uruguay and getting kicked out of the 2022 World Cup was a lot to handle for the 7-year-old.

Many people send in well-wishes to the Ayew family

iamalexislaura said:

Sending love ❤️❤️❤️

gwenmadiba commented:

May God strengthen our baby girl and heal her fast. Children are our most important work. Nothing comes before them

kiindyliciouss remarked:

I hope she has nothing serious good recovery to her ❤️

mandyog said:

May God heal her fast! Kids are a blessing, and nothing is more important ❤️. Happy to see the champion is there with you

imani_ayew said:

Family, we stay United forever and ever. ❤️

anne.sackey_personal commented:

Bravo Dede may the little one get better soon

mandyog ickii commented:

Be strong sis ❤️❤️ You deserve the best

anna.akyere stated:

Sending love & light Wish her a healthy recovery

Ghana Vs Uruguay: Reactions As Ghanaians Overjoyed Over 0-2 Loss As They See Luis Suarez Cry At World Cup

YEN.com.gh previously reported that after a heated game between Ghana and Uruguay in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup, the Black Stars were defeated 0-2.

However, even after Uruguay won at the end of the game, both teams did not qualify from Group H to the next stage, which is the Round of 16.

And also, even though Ghanaians could not fulfil their revenge promise, many felt comforted by the tears of Uruguayan captain Luis Suarez.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions from Ghanaians as they express their views on the game after the defeat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh