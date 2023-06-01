Afia Schwarzenegger has dropped her first reaction after an audio recording of Diamond Appiah snitching on her emerged online

In the leaked audio, Diamond claimed Afia Schwar had got married in secret and lied about it to disgrace Nana Tonardo

But Schwar has distanced herself from Diamond and anything she said in the audio, saying she is not interested in the nonsense going on

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Comedienne and on-air-personality Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the ongoing chaos about her friendship with Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah.

The friendship of Schwar, Tracey, and Diamond, collectively known on social media as the Mafia Gang, has come under scrutiny in the past few days.

This follows the leakage of some audio recordings in which Diamond Appiah was heard badmouthing and gossiping about Tracey and Schwar.

Afia Schwar has finally spoken after Diamond Appiah's audio about her leaked Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @diamondappiah_bosslady

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In one of the audios, Diamond was heard divulging information about a supposed secret marriage of Afia Schwar.

Another audio had Diamond trying to belittle Tracey Boakye and insulting her over the latter's recent naming ceremony for her son. Diamond even suggested that she and Schwar did not attend the naming ceremony to teach Tracey a lesson.

But in her latest video on Instagram, Afia Schwar has sought to distance herself from Diamond's claims.

In the video, Schwar stated that she was uninterested in the 'nonsense' going on and would block anyone who tagged her under such posts.

Captioning the video, Schwar added that she does not have any spokesperson apart from her manager and lawyers.

"To whom it may concern. The last time I checked, apart from my manager @ben_duker and my lawyers...No one Speaks for me nor my brand. Good day," she said.

Naana Brown claims Diamond Appiah is 48 years old and thus older than Mzbel

Meanwhile, Naana Brown earlier claimed that Diamond was 48 years old, indicating that she had been lying about her actual age.

Diamond, who claims to have been born in 1987, is often heard mocking singer Mzbel as 'abrewa' [an old woman]. But the claim by Naana suggested that Diamond may be older than Mzbel, born on December 26, 1979.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh