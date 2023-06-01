An old movie that Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Nitiamoah, featured in has emerged

In the film, the couple acted as lovers who had to overcome numerous challenges before being able to be with each other

Many have commented on their growth, looking at where they began and their story now

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, had known each other long before they started dating.

An old movie they both featured in five years ago before they tied the knot has surfaced online.

In the footage, Tracey and her husband looked so young and compatible.

The owner of Shakira Movie Production officially became Mrs Badu Ntiamoah in 2022 in a lavish ceremony. After numerous scandals involving her private life, Tracey surprised many with the wedding of the year.

In March this year, the couple welcomed their first baby, a boy, in the United States of America. Tracey did not hesitate to flaunt her son's American passport, as the American government recognise him as a US citizen.

Shortly after, the actress threw a magnificent birthday party for their daughter, Nhyira.

Watch the movie below:

Peeps react to Tracey Boakye and her husband starring in an old movie

Many were surprised that the actress worked with her husband before they got married. They complimented Tracey for her beautiful growth and how stunning she looked back then.

Dzifa Bethel commented:

Wowww 4yrs ago Tracy looked very greatwowwwww.

John Bekoe said:

Wow, first time subscribing to this channel. I love it so much, especially Tracey Boakye. Amazing films.

Benedicta Afful wrote:

Long time movie but still is nice.

Queen Akosua Hipsy added:

I loved it when Tracy was like this.

Ana ana said:

waaawoo nice movie.

