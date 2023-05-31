Diamond Appiah recently launched a verbal attack on her friend, Tracey Boakye, over the latter's naming ceremony for her son

In an audio recording, Diamond described Tracey as a nobody, while jubilating over what she claimed to be a failure of the ceremony

The audio was leaked by Naana Brown as she hit back at Diamond in their ongoing social media banter

Diamond Appiah has been captured on tape badmouthing and mocking her friend, Tracey Boakye, over the actress' naming ceremony for her son, Luxury Akwasi Ntiamoah.

Tracey Boakye recently named her son at a plush ceremony in Kumasi. While many celebrities attended the ceremony, Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah were conspicuously missing.

Diamond, part of the Schwar, Tracey trio known as Mafia Gang, seemed displeased by how her friend invited them for the naming ceremony.

Diamond Appiah insults Tracey Boakye in leaked audio

In a chat with Naana Brown, who has released the audio online, Diamond claimed she refused to attend the naming ceremony to get back at Tracey.

According to her, Tracey had been paying 'ghost bloggers' to troll Afia Schwar with claims that she [Tracey] had been providing for her, and it was for this reason that Schwar was also absent.

Among other things, Diamond claimed Tracey Boakye was a nobody but rose to fame by associating with her and Schwar.

"Even King Charles' coronation had people filming. Nonsense. Afia too did not go. You see the thing did not trend. If it had been in previous times, I would have posted, Afia would have posted," Diamond said of Tracey's naming ceremony.

Listen to the audio below:

Another part of the recording had Diamond saying more 'bad' things about Tracey.

Naana Brown leaks audio of Diamond Appiah gossiping about Afia Schwar

Earlier, Naana Brown released an audio conversation of Diamond Appiah gossiping about Afia Schwar and other friends

In the audio, Diamond revealed that Schwar had married a chief and kept it a secret, contrasting the latter's denial of similar reports

Parts of the audio, which was released on Tuesday, May 30, also had Diamond mocking another social media personality, Maame Ngege.

Naana Brown claims Diamond Appiah is 48 years old and thus older than Mzbel

Meanwhile, Naana Brown has claimed that Diamond was 48 years old, indicating that she had been lying about her actual age.

Diamond, who claims to have been born in 1987, is often heard mocking singer Mzbel as 'abrewa' [an old woman]. But the claim by Naana suggested that Diamond may be older than Mzbel, born on December 26, 1979.

