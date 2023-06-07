Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa recently visited the saloon for her hairstylist to give her a new look

A video has popped up showing Maame Serwaa flaunting her new fringe hairstyle as well as her nose piercing

A section of social media users who have seen the actress' video have shared mixed reactions to her new look

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has debuted a new look on social media.

In her latest video which has just emerged, the star actress was spotted at a barbering/hair saloon getting her hair fixed.

Maame Serwaa sat in the saloon as the hairstylist explained that she had come to change her look and chosen the style to be done.

Maame Serwaa has debuted a new look online Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @she_loves_officialmaameserwaa

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The hairstylist fixed what looked like a bob wig for the 23-year-old and trimmed it into a fringe hairstyle.

Apart from her new hairstyle, Maame Serwaa also flaunted her nose piercing and tattoos on her hand.

See the video as shared on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Maame Serwaa's nose pierce and hairstyle spark reactions

The new look of Maame Serwaa has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some described her as good-looking, many felt the new style did not fit her well. There were others who were just surprised by the actress' look.

abynah_k said:

She looks good

obidehye3mhavys said:

She looks like a Korean movie character

akuawonder1 said:

Area mama ampa

020leena said:

The hair style is not styling

piosehg said:

This one wey e come be like mushroom like this

Maame Serwaa flaunts new braids after hitting the saloon

The latest video comes months after Maame Serwaa released a video on social media leaving many of her admirers gushing.

That video also showed the actress visiting a salon to have her hair done after which she turned around to show off her new look.

For many people who came across the video, Maame Serwaa's new hairstyle was nice on her.

Kumawood Actress Maame Serwaa Turns Heads With New Dance Video

Earlier, Maame Serwaa had wowed her fans on social media with a video. The video sighted on Instagram showed Serwaa showing off some smooth dance moves while wearing a short dress.

Many of Serwaa's followers were left wondering about the curvaceous stature of the actress in the clip.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh