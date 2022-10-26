Kumawood star Maame Serwaa has released a new video on social media leaving many of her admirers gushing

The video shows the actress visiting a salon to have her hair done after which she turned around to show off her new look

For many people who have come across the video, Maame Serwaa new hairstyle was nice on her

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has been spotted in a new video.

The latest video shows the actress going out to a salon to have her hair done and she looked so beautiful.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Maame Serwaa is seen wearing a crop top over a pair of tight black trousers.

Maame Serwaa is flaunting a new hairstyle in a new video Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

For her hair, Maame Serwaa seemed to have completed her session and had very fine braids which brought out her beauty.

Standing in the salon after her makeover, Serwaa expressed her satisfaction with the work done on her hair. She also noted that she had come with her fans to experience the good services of the salon.

"I love everything. My result is beautiful So today I came here with my fans just for the silver hair treatment. Everything was succesful. We loved our styles," she said.

After delivering her short speech, Maame Serwaa turned around to show her back and the style of braids at the back of her head.

Maame Serwaa's new look excites fans

The video of Maame Serwaa has stirred loads of lovely reactions from social media users who are admiring her.

adwoa_goldie_gh said:

"Ne ho ay3 f3 de3❤️."

1_am_miss_sandy said:

"I love her humility wow ."

mhyamegold said:

"We love you too."

efobanks

Can someone get me Maame Serwaa’s nubmer like for real I miss her

