Who is Maame Serwaa? All you need to know about the young Ghanaian actress

Maame Serwaa has graced Ghanaian screens for the longest time; it is hard to believe she is only 21 at the moment. She has been an actress since she was six years old. Maame was a kid at the time, but she has now blossomed into a beautiful young woman with many prospective suitors eager to know whether she is taken or not.

The Kumawood scene has given Nigeria's Nollywood a run for its money, thanks to the talent displayed by actresses such as Maame Serwaa. These two countries are unrivalled in the African continent regarding the continent's film industry.

Maame Serwaa’s profile summary

Birth name Clara Amoateng Benson Nickname Maame Serwaa Date of birth 19 August 2000 Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Age 21 years old (as of July 2022) Birth sign Leo Gender Female Sexu*lity Straight Ethnicity Black Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Brown Nationality Ghanaian Religion Christianity Father Opanyin Kwabena Nyame Mother Rose Benson Siblings Two Marital status Married Spouse Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin Secondary school Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ Senior High School College Knutsford University College Occupation Actress, brand ambassador

Early life

Maame Serwaa was born Clara Amoateng Benson on 19 August 2000, in the Kumasi region of Ghana. This means that she is 21 years old as of 2022. She is the only daughter of Opanyin Kwabena Nyame and Rose Benson, who also have two boys. Her parents realized that she was interested in acting at a very young age, so they encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

One of the darkest moments in the life of thepopular actress came on 7 December 2017, when she lost her mother. Madam Rose Benson had suffered from a short illness just before her last breath. She was 48 years old at the time and was laid to rest at Atwima Koforidua in the Ashanti Region.

While Maame was allowed to start acting when she was six, her parents ensured that she also acquired proper education. She went to the Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ Senior High School. When she finished secondary school in 2017, she was enrolled at Knutsford University College for a four-year degree scholarship.

Due to her busy schedule as an actress, Maame has not been able to finish her tertiary education, but she has revealed that she intends to complete her studies soon. Being a brand ambassador for her college means she has to set a good example for other students to emulate.

Career

Clara Amoateng Benson, also known as Maame Serwaa, is a famous Ghanaian entertainer who was a celebrity kid. She landed her first acting role when she was only six years old. At the time, she would be given child roles in Kumasi-based Kumawood films that were acted using the local Twi language.

The highlight of Maame’s career was in 2018 when she was featured in a BBC Africa documentary in which she provided insights into her journey in the movie industry. The documentary's theme was Thriving Ghanaian Movie Industry, and she talked about the ups and downs of her career as a young actress.

Below are some of the top Maame Serwaa's movies:

Me Ba

Sekina

School Girl

Ntaafo Tumi

Tumi

Bayie Economy

Maame Serwaa Asuoden

Maame Serwaa in Love

Maame Serwaa Amanehunu

My Mother My Jewel

Obofo Maame Serwaa

Merciful Satan

Who Killed Maame Serwaa

Maame Serwaa Time Aso

Nnipa Sei Nnipa

Few Good Men

Medimafo Tease

Seed of Rejection

Due to her huge online presence, she is a brand ambassador, and the first institution to benefit from her popularity was her college. She is the current brand ambassador for Knutsford University College.

Maame Serwaa's husband and children

Some people have always hinted that Maame Serwaa and Bill Asamoah are in a relationship. Asamoah is a popular Kumawood actor and a colleague of Maame. The two denied claims that they are not an item, but the rumour mills won't let go.

Others have also claimed that Maame’s boyfriend is Ghanaian rapper Awal Mohammed. She has never confirmed the rumours. In 2020, she was asked when she would be married, and she replied that perhaps in the next four years. However, she couldn’t wait for the four years to end as she finally wed in May 2022. She tied the knot with actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin. Her husband first shared Maame Serwaa's wedding pictures after their private wedding. They are blessed with a set of twin boys.

What is Maame Serwaa's net worth?

The actress's alleged net worth is $100,000. The fruits of her illustrious work in the Ghanaian movie industry can be seen in the number of awards she has bagged. She prides herself on winning:

2015 Best Indigenous Actress of the Year

2018 Best Actress of the Year

2018 Student of the Year

2019's The Legendary Award

Maame Serwaa's fast facts

Where is Maame Serwaa from? She hails from the Kumasi region of Ghana. What is Maame Serwaa real name? Her real name is Clara Amoateng Benson How old is Maame Serwaa now? The actress is 21 years old as of July 2022. When did Maame Serwaa complete her secondary school studies? She completed her secondary school studies in 2017. Has Maame Serwaa graduated from Knutsford University College? No, she is still a student at the college. How old was Maame Serwaa when she started acting? Serwaa was six years old when she made her acting debut. What happened to Maame Serwaa’s mother? Her mother passed away in December 2017 after a short illness. Is Maame Serwaa married? Yes, she recently got married to actor and businessman Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin. What is the gender of Maame Serwaa's child? She has a set of twin boys.

The young Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa is a person who knows the value of utilizing all the opportunities that come her way. When she was six years old, she launched her professional acting career while her age mates were busy playing childhood games. Since hard work is always rewarded, she has won several awards and has a promising career ahead of her.

