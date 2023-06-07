Ghanaian content creator Asantewaa launched her new products on her 29th Birthday

Asantewaa, who was a practising nurse before fame found her, has ventured into the sanitation business

Many ladies under her business post have commended her for her quick thinking and sound business initiative

Ghanaian content creator Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa, has blown Ghanaians away with her new business, SitSafe.

The TikTok star took the opportunity at her star-dubbed birthday party to introduce the toilet sanitiser onto the market.

She also sold a few pieces to honoured guests, including musician Frank Naro, who bought GH¢1000 worth that night.

Asantewaa proudly holding Sitsafe toilet sanitiser Image credit: _asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa has been known to be an entrepreneur since she went viral on the TikTok platform. Many were surprised to find out that the nurse had dabbled in acting before finding fame on TikTok.

She dropped her first official promo video on her Instagram page. The short skit showed how to safely use her toilet sanitiser to prevent toilet seat infections.

In the footage, she walked calmly into the room, took her Sitsafe from her purse and headed to the bathroom. She sprayed it all over the seat and used a tissue to wipe it before sitting on it.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Asantewaa's new product, Sitsafe

TikTok star Asantewaa's products are fast catching on after its launch a few days ago. Some ladies have asked her to consider adding another product that disinfects the toilet bowl.

Mama_k_ventures commented:

Please be a wholesaler and get women to do the retailing. We want to work oo. Every region should get a retailer so people can buy from them. God bless you

Akosuashugah wrote:

Dear ASANTEWAA please per my understanding I know the heart from the toilet sit rather gives us infections. So please come up with something new for that area too. So that we will totally be safe from infection using public washrooms.

Vinyoa said added:

Well done mummy

Awkwafina385 commented:

I wish that congratulations could be enough. God is really doing the most.

