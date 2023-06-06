Actress Maame Serwaa, in a video, visited a salon and got a new hairdo that got her looking ravishing

Maame Serwaa, who has been missing from the movie scene for a while, got fans excited as the video of her popped up on TikTok

Some peeps were, however, not impressed by the hairstyle she got, saying that a better job could have been done

Ghanaian actress Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa sparked reactions as a video of her visit to a salon surfaced on TikTok. The actress, who has been absent from the movie scene for some time, delighted her fans with her new hairdo that left her looking absolutely ravishing.

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa: Photo Source: the_hairmasterz

Source: TikTok

In the video, Maame Serwaa could be seen sitting comfortably in a salon chair while a professional hair stylist worked diligently to transform her appearance. The highly revered actress appeared to be in high spirits as she chitchatted and laughed with the stylist, creating a positive and relaxed atmosphere.

However, not everyone was completely satisfied with the final outcome of her hairstyle. Some people expressed their disappointment, suggesting that a better job could have been done to enhance Maame Serwaa's natural beauty.

Despite the mixed reactions, many of Maame Serwaa's fans were thrilled to see her back in the spotlight. Her presence had been missed in the Ghanaian movie industry, and this unexpected appearance on TikTok generated a wave of excitement among her dedicated followers.

Maame Serwaa's latest hairdo sparks reactions

efyacopel said:

am I e only one not feeling it ??

adwoa_gold5 wrote:

I love your hair

Esterobaby commented:

I'm not feeling the hair kraaa

Salma Abdul Rahman added:

As3 Jehovah witness fuo nu bicycle seat

Pamela Watara makes a comeback

In a similar story, social media sensation Pamela Watara appeared in a video that surfaced on social media, looking stunning in a fitted brown dress.

The popular socialite had been on a hiatus for over a year, and people were pleased to see her in good health.

Many individuals who were delighted and surprised by her presence admired her beauty and inquired about her whereabouts.

