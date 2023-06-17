Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah and other movie stars paid Naana Donkor Arthur, a popular Ghanaian lady in the US, a surprise visit at her home

The lady was extremely excited when her special guests arrived at her beautiful abode, offering them food and showing them great hospitality

Many followers of Naana were happy to see her bond with the movie stars and admired her for owning a home in the US

Ghanaian movie stars Majid Michel and Roselyn Ngisah, along with other prominent personalities from the film industry, pleasantly surprised Naana Donkor Arthur, a popular Ghanaian lady residing in the United States, with a visit to her home. Naana was overwhelmed with joy when her special guests arrived at her lovely residence.

Majid Michel visits Naana Donkor Arthur Photo Source: naanadonkorarthur1

Source: Facebook

The unexpected visit excited Naana, who warmly welcomed the movie stars into her beautiful abode. She expressed her gratitude by offering them delicious food and extending exceptional hospitality. Naana's hospitality and kindness left a lasting impression on the stars, who were delighted by her warm reception.

The surprise visit showed the strong bond and friendship between Naana and Majid Michel, which impressed her followers. They admired Naana both for her close connection with the celebrities and her remarkable achievement of owning a home in the United States.

Followers of Naana reacted this way to the visit of Majid, Roselyn and the other stars

samesame2349 wrote:

No one is talking about how the house is beautiful ooo NDA u are blessed

Adwoa Prom commented:

Buying your own house in the USA is not easy she is blessed

salmata haruna reacted:

Awwww NDA you and your family are really blessed

iamesinamdebie wrote:

waaaaaaaooooow dis women is really blessed ooooo i tap into ur blessings go higher NDA

Majid Michel once told Jackie Appiah he would love have babies with her

In an old story, Jackie Appiah and Majid, who had been friends for years, and in a video, the two movie stars showed how strong their bond was.

Majid Michel was in a happy mood, as always, and praised Jackie, mentioning how beautiful she was.

Majid left Jackie stunned when he told her he wanted to have babies with her, which got the actress laughing out loud.

