What happened to Majid Michel? Everything you need to know

Majid Michel is a popular television personality, model, humanitarian, actor, and evangelist from Ghana. He rose to prominence due to his exceptional performance as General Mumbasa / Frank in the 2011 film Somewhere in Africa. He has since appeared in several other movies and TV shows, such as The Things We Do for Love (2003) and Agony of the Christ (2008).

Majid Michel joined the film industry after Frank Rajah Arase signed an agreement with Venus Films' Abdul Salam Mumuni in Ghana. The agreement entailed presenting Ghanaian actors into the conventional Nollywood film sector and elevating them to the level of stardom enjoyed by Nigerian actors.

Majid Michel's profile summary

Full name Majid Michel Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1980 Age 42 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Virna Michel Children 4 Father Michael Michel-Erawoc Mother Paulina Olympio Siblings 9 Profession Television personality, model, humanitarian, actor Net worth $1.6 million Instagram . @majidmichelmm

Who is Majid Michel?

Majid was born in Accra, Ghana, to his parents, Michael Michel-Erawoc and Paulina Olympio. His father, Micheal, is Lebanese, and his mother, Paulino, is Ghanaian. Therefore, he is of mixed ethnicity, Asian-Black.

He grew up with his nine siblings; five brothers, Aoro, Sputnic, Isaac, Reggie, and Shawki and four sisters, Juliette, Isabella, Roberta, and Georgette.

He went to St. Theresa's primary school before moving to Mfantsipim school. He was an active member of the school's drama club during his secondary school years.

He earned a Best Actor Award as a participant in the drama club during one of their presentations on Emancipation Day in Cape Coast, Ghana.

How old is Majid Michel now?

His age is 42 years as of 2022. He was born on 22 September 1980. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Majid Michel is , television personality, model, and humanitarian. His professional acting career began in 2003 in the TV series Things We Do for Love as Shaker. He has since been featured in other films, such as Open Scandal (2010), Bed of Roses (2011) and Trapped in the Game (2012).

Majid Michel's movies and TV series

According to his IMDb profile, the Ghanaian actor has 83 acting credits. Some of them are;

Year TV show Role 2022 Fifty Fifty 2022 God Is African 2022 The Men We Love 2019 Just a Night Duncan 2018 My Husband's Diary 2018 Dr Duncan 2018 Getting Over Him Mofe 2017 Adam the Eve 2017 Slow Country Inspector Dave 2016 Ayamma: Music in the Forest Prince Ekong 2016 Darima's Dilemma Joshua 2016 Amakye and Dede 2016 Shattered Lives 2015 Road to Yesterday John 2015 Royal Mission 2015 The Mad Man I Love Jaja 2015 Bishop Jerry 2015 Amuma 2015 The Department Nnamdi Okoye

What is Majid Michel's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $1.6 million. This information, however, is unverifiable, making it untrustworthy. He primarily earns income through acting, television personality and modelling.

Is Majid Michel still married?

The actor is still married to his wife, Virna Michel. They got married in 2005 and have been together for 17 years. Their marriage has been blessed with four children. His first two daughters are Keira and Zara.

What happened to Majid Michel?

In an interview with Joy FM, the Ghanaian actor disclosed that during his acting profession, he experimented with dr*gs and got into street fights. He stated;

I used to go out to drink, go and booze, we go and smoke, get into fights on the streets. So, I did some dr*gs; we tried something to see how it went. We get into fights at Members next to Glenz at Osu.

What happened to Majid Michel's voice?

In an interview with Nana Ama Mc brown, the actor clarified that he enjoys arguing. Hence, he used to argue with people and noticed he was losing his voice.

I like argument. I am very argumentative, I love to argue alot. So it was in 2014 that I realised I had problem with my voice.

Is Majid Michel now a pastor?

The Ghanaian actor is presently an ambassador for the Kingdom on Earth church. He is not consecrated as a pastor, nor has he attended a religious school, but he always responds to the designation pastor to anyone who wishes to call him so.

Is Majid Michel still alive?

The Ghanaian actor is still alive and doing quite well. Furthermore, he is active on social media, regularly sharing posts on Twitter and Instagram.

How tall is Majid Michel?

His height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres, and he weighs about 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Majid Michel? He is a Ghanaian model, actor, television personality, evangelist, and humanitarian. He is widely known for his outstanding acting skills. How old is Majid Michel? He is 42 years old. He was born on 22 September 1980. Who are Majid Michel's parents? His parents are Michael Michel-Erawoc and Paulina Olympio. Who is Majid Michel's wife? His wife is called Virna Michel. They've been together for about 17 years. Is Majid Michel's Instagram account active? Yes. At the time of writing, the account boasts over 1.7 million followers. What happened to Majid Michel's house? The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) searched his home for dr*gs recently. Is Majid Michel dead? The Ghanaian actor is alive.

Majid Michel is a famous television personality, model, humanitarian, actor, and evangelist from Ghana. He has 83 acting credits and is widely recognized for his exceptional acting skills. He is also a family man with a wife and four children.

