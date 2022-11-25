What happened to Majid Michel? Everything you need to know
Majid Michel is a popular television personality, model, humanitarian, actor, and evangelist from Ghana. He rose to prominence due to his exceptional performance as General Mumbasa / Frank in the 2011 film Somewhere in Africa. He has since appeared in several other movies and TV shows, such as The Things We Do for Love (2003) and Agony of the Christ (2008).
Majid Michel joined the film industry after Frank Rajah Arase signed an agreement with Venus Films' Abdul Salam Mumuni in Ghana. The agreement entailed presenting Ghanaian actors into the conventional Nollywood film sector and elevating them to the level of stardom enjoyed by Nigerian actors.
Majid Michel's profile summary
|Full name
|Majid Michel
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|22 September 1980
|Age
|42 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Accra, Ghana
|Current residence
|Accra, Ghana
|Nationality
|Ghanaian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’9’’
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|110
|Weight in kilograms
|50
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Virna Michel
|Children
|4
|Father
|Michael Michel-Erawoc
|Mother
|Paulina Olympio
|Siblings
|9
|Profession
|Television personality, model, humanitarian, actor
|Net worth
|$1.6 million
Who is Majid Michel?
Majid was born in Accra, Ghana, to his parents, Michael Michel-Erawoc and Paulina Olympio. His father, Micheal, is Lebanese, and his mother, Paulino, is Ghanaian. Therefore, he is of mixed ethnicity, Asian-Black.
He grew up with his nine siblings; five brothers, Aoro, Sputnic, Isaac, Reggie, and Shawki and four sisters, Juliette, Isabella, Roberta, and Georgette.
He went to St. Theresa's primary school before moving to Mfantsipim school. He was an active member of the school's drama club during his secondary school years.
He earned a Best Actor Award as a participant in the drama club during one of their presentations on Emancipation Day in Cape Coast, Ghana.
How old is Majid Michel now?
His age is 42 years as of 2022. He was born on 22 September 1980. His zodiac sign is Virgo.
Career
Majid Michel is an actor, television personality, model, and humanitarian. His professional acting career began in 2003 in the TV series Things We Do for Love as Shaker. He has since been featured in other films, such as Open Scandal (2010), Bed of Roses (2011) and Trapped in the Game (2012).
Majid Michel's movies and TV series
According to his IMDb profile, the Ghanaian actor has 83 acting credits. Some of them are;
|Year
|TV show
|Role
|2022
|Fifty Fifty
|2022
|God Is African
|2022
|The Men We Love
|2019
|Just a Night
|Duncan
|2018
|My Husband's Diary
|2018
|Dr Duncan
|2018
|Getting Over Him
|Mofe
|2017
|Adam the Eve
|2017
|Slow Country
|Inspector Dave
|2016
|Ayamma: Music in the Forest
|Prince Ekong
|2016
|Darima's Dilemma
|Joshua
|2016
|Amakye and Dede
|2016
|Shattered Lives
|2015
|Road to Yesterday
|John
|2015
|Royal Mission
|2015
|The Mad Man I Love
|Jaja
|2015
|Bishop Jerry
|2015
|Amuma
|2015
|The Department
|Nnamdi Okoye
What is Majid Michel's net worth?
His net worth is alleged to be $1.6 million. This information, however, is unverifiable, making it untrustworthy. He primarily earns income through acting, television personality and modelling.
Is Majid Michel still married?
The actor is still married to his wife, Virna Michel. They got married in 2005 and have been together for 17 years. Their marriage has been blessed with four children. His first two daughters are Keira and Zara.
What happened to Majid Michel?
In an interview with Joy FM, the Ghanaian actor disclosed that during his acting profession, he experimented with dr*gs and got into street fights. He stated;
I used to go out to drink, go and booze, we go and smoke, get into fights on the streets. So, I did some dr*gs; we tried something to see how it went. We get into fights at Members next to Glenz at Osu.
What happened to Majid Michel's voice?
In an interview with Nana Ama Mc brown, the actor clarified that he enjoys arguing. Hence, he used to argue with people and noticed he was losing his voice.
I like argument. I am very argumentative, I love to argue alot. So it was in 2014 that I realised I had problem with my voice.
Is Majid Michel now a pastor?
The Ghanaian actor is presently an ambassador for the Kingdom on Earth church. He is not consecrated as a pastor, nor has he attended a religious school, but he always responds to the designation pastor to anyone who wishes to call him so.
Is Majid Michel still alive?
The Ghanaian actor is still alive and doing quite well. Furthermore, he is active on social media, regularly sharing posts on Twitter and Instagram.
How tall is Majid Michel?
His height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres, and he weighs about 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.
FAQs
- Who is Majid Michel? He is a Ghanaian model, actor, television personality, evangelist, and humanitarian. He is widely known for his outstanding acting skills.
- How old is Majid Michel? He is 42 years old. He was born on 22 September 1980.
- Who are Majid Michel's parents? His parents are Michael Michel-Erawoc and Paulina Olympio.
- Who is Majid Michel's wife? His wife is called Virna Michel. They've been together for about 17 years.
- Is Majid Michel's Instagram account active? Yes. At the time of writing, the account boasts over 1.7 million followers.
- What happened to Majid Michel's house? The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) searched his home for dr*gs recently.
- Is Majid Michel dead? The Ghanaian actor is alive.
Majid Michel is a famous television personality, model, humanitarian, actor, and evangelist from Ghana. He has 83 acting credits and is widely recognized for his exceptional acting skills. He is also a family man with a wife and four children.
