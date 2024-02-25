Jackie Appiah's son Damien joined TikTok recently, and one of the latest videos he has posted has got netizens admiring his looks

In the video, Damien had his phone in selfie mode as he flaunted his fresh haircut, fine skin, and beautiful facial features

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians, especially the ladies, had sweet words for the good-looking young chap

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah’s son Damien Agyemang has become a sensation on TikTok after he posted a video that showed his good looks and charming personality.

Jackie Appiah's son Damien Photo Source: damien_stp

Source: Instagram

In the video, Damien had his phone in selfie mode as he flaunted his fresh haircut, fine skin, and beautiful facial features. He also wore a white singlet that brought out his broad chest. The video was accompanied by a slow, sweet song that matched his calm vibe and personality.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views, comments and likes, has got netizens admiring his looks and commenting on his resemblance to his mother, Jackie Appiah.

Many Ghanaians, especially the ladies, had sweet words for the good-looking young man. Some of them expressed their crush on him, while others praised him for being calm.

Ghanaians admire Damien

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

HaHa_GŒøD said:

Zaddy you are looking good, Damien

Anita Nampeera Bukirwa said:

And your smile is cute. We wanna see more of it

THE DHINELLE||LIFESTYLE said:

Personally,I think you’re handsome

ClaudiaN

You are such a cutie, I love your eyes

Cashier said:

Hi Damien ❤️ my crush forever

Jackie Appiah's designer outfit

In another story, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is trending in Nigeria after slaying in a beautiful designer red skirt.

The 40-year-old screen diva always wears original designer outfits, shoes and bags for her photoshoots.

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and some Ghanaian celebrities, including Ms Nancy, have commented on Jackie Appiah's new look.

Jackie Appiah shows off more luxury items

Jackie Appiah made her country proud as she rocked a stunning gold dress to a luxurious party in Abidjan.

The style icon didn't disappoint fashionistas with her fabulous look and expensive jewellery set.

Some social media users have asked the designers to stock new colours of Jackie Appiah's stylish outfit in their outlet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh