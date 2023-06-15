Ghanaian singer Becca in an adorable video that has surfaced on social media, sang with her handsome husband, Daniel Oluwa

In the video, the beautiful couple looked happy in each other's company as they smiled brightly

Daniel and Becca got married in August 2018 and it seems their union keeps growing as each day passes

Famous Ghanaian singer Becca melted hearts on social media with an adorable video where she sang alongside her handsome husband, Daniel Oluwa. The video quickly went viral, capturing the attention of her Ghanaian fans.

Ghanaian singer Becca and her husband. Photo Source: becca4reall

Source: TikTok

In the adorable footage, the couple appeared extremely content and joyful as they sang together. Their smiles showed happiness, reflecting the strong bond they shared. Becca's sweet voice harmonised perfectly with Daniel's, creating a beautiful musical experience that touched the hearts of many.

The lovebirds tied the knot in August 2018 and it is evident that their relationship has only grown stronger with time. Fans and well-wishers were overjoyed to witness the affection and happiness Becca and Daniel showed in the video. The couple's friendliness and how they complemented each other's voices were heartwarming.

Becca who is known for her melodious music, has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music industry for several years. Her talent and passion for music have earned her a dedicated fan base in Ghana and beyond.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Becca and her husband win over fans

Becca and her husband had fans gushing when they watched the video. They took to the comment section to share their joy.

Fayth lovely wrote:

Awww may God bless your union for ever‍♀️

♥️-Daakyehemaa❤️ said:

Every man that marry Sunday born is blessed

Ladyvee #2009 wrote:

Sweet, you’re blessed I pray I fine that joy one day ☺️

Another beautiful moment between Daniel and Becca

In a similar story, Ghanaian musician Becca and her husband sent sparks of love into the atmosphere with a video that trended in 2020.

The husband of the African Woman hitmaker was heard hyping his wife as she walked out of a building.

Becca and Sani Tobi Daniel have been married for some years and the duo have a child together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh