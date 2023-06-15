Nakeeyat Dramani, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, struggled as she learnt how to ride a skateboard

A lady she referred to as her sister taught her how to use the skateboard, and she almost fell during the tutorial

Nakeeyat was in Australia with her family, and it looked like the young girl was having the time of her life

Young Ghanaian prodigy Nakeeyat Dramani, widely known for her captivating performances as a poet and a Talented Kidz winner, in a video that quickly went viral, struggled to master the art of skateboarding.

Nakeeyat, who was accompanied by her family, was visiting Australia when she decided to embark on the exciting adventure. Eager to embrace new experiences, the young poet sought guidance from a person she affectionately referred to as her sister. Little did she know that her journey on the skateboard would be filled with challenges and near tumbles.

The TikTok video showcased Nakeeyat's determined spirit as she tried to maintain her balance on the board. With the patient assistance of her sister, she took hesitant steps, occasionally wobbling precariously. The young prodigy's perseverance shone through, even in the face of difficulties. However, there were moments when it seemed she might lose her balance and fall.

Despite the struggles, the young Ghanaian talent did not let her initial setbacks dampen her spirits. Nakeeyat's positive attitude was evident throughout the video, and it was clear that she was thoroughly enjoying her time in Australia and relishing every moment of her adventure. The young star shared numerous videos of her trip to Australia.

Nakeeyat's video warms hearts

The video had netizens wishing for the same kind of lifestyle for their kids.

