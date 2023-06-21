Ghanaian footballer and all-time goalscorer for the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, known by football lovers as Baby Jet, has retired from football

The athlete made the statement officially on June 21, 2023, at a seminar and got applause from the audience

Ivorian star Didier Drogba hugged him and cheered him up upon seeing the tears and sorrows in his eyes

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan announced his official retirement from football and got loud applause from his fans.

The celebrated and highly revered striker and all-time goalscorer stated that letting go of something he loved and held on to his whole life was complicated.

Asamoah Gyan retires from football in tears Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3

In a heartfelt moment that brought tears to the eyes of football fans worldwide, the philanthropic footballer and iconic Ghanaian striker officially announced his retirement from professional football.

As the emotional scene unfolded the successful footballer, with a teary eye and a heavy heart, bid farewell to the sport that had defined his illustrious career.

Amid the applause and standing ovations, one figure stood out: Didier Drogba, the legendary Ivorian striker and Asamoah Gyan's contemporary, who hugged the ace Ghanaian to offer his support. Drogba embraced Gyan, sharing a profound moment of camaraderie between two icons of African football.

Asamoah Gyan said:

"I am officially retiring from football. It is not easy. This is something I have been doing my whole life. However, I am happy to have had the opportunity to play football."

Watch Asamoah Gyan's retirement video below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Asamoah Gyan's retirement message

Some Ghanaians responded positively to the announcement, praising Gyan for his excellent career.

lady_nurse_berla commented:

You’ll never be forgotten in the history of football

florentjayb commented:

The winning goal against USA during the World Cup will never be forgotten

ediso_senam commented:

We love you baby jet I don't think Ghanaian will ever forget you in football history

al_ganiu_el_rufai commented:

Asa is a Legend He will go down in history as one of Ghana's best . He served his country whole heartedly .

