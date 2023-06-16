Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has been at the centre of the latest entertainment dispute for the past two days

This was after a claim made by the legendary Amakye Dede about being forced to crown the singer on stage, adding that he has not endorsed Kuami Eugene

As the issue intensifies, Kuami Eugene has sent out a message to his fans on his Instagram page

Ghanaian highlife/afrobeat singer Kuami Eugene appears unbothered about the recent ruckus concerning his endorsement by Amakye Dede.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Amakye Dede disclosed that he was forced to place a crown on Kuami Eugene's head.

He further detailed events leading to the showbiz stunt while mentioning Kiki Banson as the brain behind the ploy.

A collage of Kuami Eugene and American rapper Rotimi

Source: Instagram

In the heat of things, Charterhouse, the show's organisers, distanced themselves from the issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But Kuami Eugene has been notably silent in all this, except for posting a promo video for his upcoming show in New York. He captioned it with:

New York, I am coming! 30th June! Grab your tickets…

Many cheered him for focusing on his music instead of indulging in the controversy.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to Kuami Eugene's reaction in the middle of his crowning controversy saga

Many supported Kuami Eugene's silence as he used the opportunity to promote his upcoming show.

lover.gal_ commented:

Still number one ❤️

_amaherself commented:

Still RockStar to the whole wiase❤️

Makafuiglam commented:

High life music

amybaby326 commented:

We are ready to meet u here brother.

sirhrona commented:

Love you, my role model ❤️

Kofiyeboah926 commented:

More blessings every day much long❤️❤️❤️

sparkles_himself_ commented:

The voice only is a whole vibe

Kuami Eugene says only tough-skinned girls can date him and details his dating rules

In other news, YEN.com.gh wrote about the kind of woman with.

According to the singer, he likes dark-skinned girls, but the most important feature of his woman is her outlook on life.

He said that any girl who wanted to date him should have a tough skin because he is a celebrity. She should be able to handle the pressure that comes with it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh