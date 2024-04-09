Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan led a jama session at the launch of his flagship sports project, All Regional Games

The event was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and it was attended by former Black Stars players and sports enthusiasts

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they hailed Gyan for being passionate about football even during his retirement

Ghana and Africa's all-time leading goal scorer Asamoah Gyan launched his sports initiative, All Regional Games, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

A video of him leading a jama session with a jama group and other guests at the event has gone viral on social media and warmed many hearts.

Asamoah Gyan led a jama session at the All Regional Games in Accra

Asamoah Gyan sang chants and gospel songs with the jama group and other patrons who were at the venue to witness the launch of the All Regional Games at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The retired footballer held a traditional musical instrument in his right hand which he clashed together to make a sound while singing and dancing.

He sang at the top of his voice and danced so energetically and passionately that many people wanted to take a video of him, and those who were fans of the former Black Stars captain wanted to take a video with him with their smartphones.

Below is a video of Asamoah Gyan leading a jama session at the launch of the All Regional Games in Accra.

Reactions as Asamoah Gyan led a jama session at the All Regional Games

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about the passion Asamoah Gyan has for the football game.

Below are some of the exciting remarks from Ghanaians:

khenstone said:

Baby Jet is a great personality because he was more than a great footballer ,he is an entertainer and businessman…that has kept him relevant and will continue to

ms_kwartemaa said:

I love this man so much. His passion for the game is unmatched ❤️

thenana316 said:

This is so beautiful . This guy loves the game to his last born

young_boy5584 said:

I love Asamoah Gyan so much I wish he knew

visma_hats said:

Jama always hits differently❤️

yaa_precious_akorfa said:

Asamoah Gyan and Jama di333 5 and 6. He is goooooooood

nanaop_gh said:

Who said jama is not sweet

