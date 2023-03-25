Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee expressed his profound gratitude to retired professional footballer Asamoah Gyan for his immense influence in his success story

In a heartfelt post he shared on his Instagram page, he noted that Gyan supported him when he started his foundation, Street Life

Many people have given Gyan his flowers as they hail him in the comment section of the post

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Dr Likee has hailed Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan for playing a crucial role in his success story.

In a heartfelt post on his verified Instagram page, Ras Nene urged his followers to help him thank Gyan for the instrumental role he played in his life.

Adding that he is the mastermind behind his success. He noted that Gyan had helped him a lot.

Mentioning some of what he did for him, he stated that the famous footballer was there to support him when he launched his foundation, 'Street Life' at Angelic TV.

He ended his message by saying:

God bless you, and you will always remain in my heart. I love you @asamoah_gyan3

Ghanaians join Dr Likee in hailing Asamoah Gyan

fameye_music stated:

God bless you, king Baby J

newkumasi_com remarked:

@asamoah_gyan3 you are such a Big Brother ❤️❤️

kwesibuju commented:

Asamoah Gyan is a legend. We need to protect him

owusu7_ remarked:

Appreciating and showing love as they live is much worthy. God bless you both, Baby Jet, and you too, Dr Likee

al_ganiu_el_rufai commented:

It's good to be grateful!! Showing gratitude opens more doors for you.

brytotu stated:

First @stonebwoy, now Dr. Likee? @asamoah_gyan3 you are blessed and so shall your family

esin.am said:

God bless you legend but why is our story different because we are ladies you don't trust us not all is bad bro atimes we need genuine little push but the bad once spoil the road @asamoah_gyan3

habib.a_10 stated:

@asamoah_gyan3 legend on and off the pitch ❤️❤️

adwoadorn opined:

This is what we expect, celebrate them when they are alive❤️ @asamoah_gyan3 we all love you

e.l.n1no commented:

@asamoah_gyan3 doing the lord’s work behind closed doors. God bless u chairman

qweku_mcmain remarked:

@official_ras_nene we live to support each other I hope someone like me one day appreciate you this way❤️

Wayoosi hails Dr Likee for helping him make over GH¢ 20k a month from YouTube

YEN.com.gh reported that in an interview, Kumawood actor Wayoosi disclosed that Dr Likee, inspired him to revive his YouTube Channel.

He noted that after a month of sharing videos on the platform through Dr Likee's help, his subscribers shot up, thus boosting his revenue.

He revealed that he makes more money from YouTube than in movies, thanks to Dr Likee.

Many Ghanaians have hailed Wayoosi for giving Dr Likee his flowers and for crediting the success of his YouTube to him.

