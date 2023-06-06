Legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan bemoans how he was treated despite his contributions to the Black Stars

According to him, there were times he forced himself from his sick bed to represent the national team

Asamoah Gyan says that after all these things, he was betrayed by the people he made sacrificed for

Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan claims that he sacrificed for the country more than any other player on the Black Stars team.

Asamoah Gyan recounted episodes where he had to forgo his comfort for the team's interest.

He mentioned that his sacrifices went beyond physical strength and financial contributions.

Asamoah Gyan was the captain of the Ghana national team from 2014 to 2019, playing as one of Black Stars' finest strikers.

In an interview on Asempa FM, he said:

No Ghanaian footballer has sacrificed more than me. Ever. I don't see any player. Everybody knows in their heart. Those in the GFA, wherever, everyone knows. Sacrifices. When you talk about sacrifices, I know what I'm talking about. The team was dear to my heart. When coming to the national team, I do everything to ensure I contribute."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Asamoah Gyan's claims that he sacrificed for the Black Stars team more than any other player

Peeps trooped to the video to confirm the legendary footballer's claims about his sacrifices for Ghana Black Stars. Many applauded Asamoah Gyan for his contribution and support to the national team.

thegodfather_capis commented:

Even the way the captaincy was taken from him wasn’t the best.

nhyirabanana_adowa wrote:

He’s right. God continue to bless him

nanaboateng571 added:

It's true, your Legacy will forever be remembered.

