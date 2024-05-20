Sister Derby shared some stunning photos on Instagram, flaunting her natural body amidst the feud between Medikal and Fella

Derby, who is Medikal's ex, attracted lots of positive comments in the comments section as Ghanaians alluded to karma working in her favour

The musician has stated before that during her time with Medikal, he cheated on her, which led to the end of the relationship

Sister Derby, Medikal’s ex-girlfriend, in the midst of the ongoing marital feud between Medikal and Fella Makafui on social media, has taken to Instagram to share some stunning photos. The musician's natural beauty has attracted a lot of positive attention.has taken to Instagram to share some stunning photos in the midst of the ongoing marital feud between Medikal and Fella Makafui on social media

Ghanaian musician Sister Derby Photo Source: sisterdeborah

The photos showed Sister Derby in Nigeria flaunting her natural body in a beautiful grey and pink outfit. The post has garnered a lot of comments, with Ghanaians alluding to karma working in her favour.

This comes at a time when Medikal and Fella Makafui’s relationship is under public scrutiny. Sister Derby has recently stated in an interview with Zionfelix that during her time with Medikal, he cheated on her, leading to the end of their relationship.

Sister Derby appears to be thriving, and many Ghanaians are happy for her.

Sister Derby sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yaaamanuwiaah commented:

The Lord will prepare you a table in the presence of your enemies! And you shall hold your peace!...

kelly_sarkcess reacted:

Medikal saw correct jollof and decided to go for waakye. Now he’s crying.

amgcashprince said:

Natural bodies are winning

brodaharrison wrote:

Hmmm Take our brother back wai We beg you please

amgcashprince reacted:

samiraabdulai02 said:

Woman of substance ❤️very phenomenal passionate lady

agnesmyame commented:

Woman of the moment ❤️my favorite ❤️my queen ❤️my heartbeat ❤️my all in all I love u sis ❤️you are looking take away

Medikal speaks on abuse

In a related story, Medikal, in a social media post, detailed how he has been abused countless times by his wife, Fella Makafui, and how he has been suffering in silence.

The musician and Fella Makafui's marital issues have been public for the past month, with Medikal bringing to light several issues in their union.

Medikal and Fella Makafui have been reportedly trying to get divorced for the past year and have been said to be separated for a while now.

