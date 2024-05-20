A young Ghanaian man has opened up about his work as a Trotro mate and his daily income

In a viral video, the Trotro mate noted that he makes a minimum of GH₵100 daily

The host of the programme, his panellists and netizens who chanced on the video were shocked to learn how much an ordinary Trotro mate earns in a day

A young Ghanaian man has talked about his work as a commercial bus conductor in Accra.

In a video making rounds on social media, the yet-to-be-identified young man says while there are significant challenges in the work, it also earns him enough to fend for himself.

Trotro Mate opens up on work

On a good day, the young man says he makes a maximum of GH₵200 daily and a minimum of GH₵100 on a rainy day. as a commercial bus conductor, popularly referred to as Trotro mate in Ghanaian parlance.

Aside from that, the young man, speaking during an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, said they are also given separate money for lunch.

"Sometimes, the job is good, other times, it is bad. On a bad day, a mate could make at least GH₵100, if your driver is not stingy. We are also given chop money, and on good days, we could make between GH₵179 and GH₵200 daily," he said.

His revelation shocked the host and the panellists of the programme he was interviewed as they queried why Trotro mates steal from the drivers despite being paid well.

However, the Trotro mate says considering how well their drivers treat them it was unfortunate that some of his colleagues steal from the fares they take.

"Aside from the daily wage and the chop money, we also buy snacks and water from the money in our possession and they drivers do not complain and so the mates who setal from the driver have bad mindset," he added.

Below is a video of the Trotro Mate interview.

Netizens react to his revelations.

Netizens who chanced on his video were equally shocked to learn how much Trotro Mates make in a day.

The video shared on TikTok by cuterossy8 garnered over 15.8 likes and 1054 comments, as of the time of filing this report.

YesAm TooSwee said:

"I will buy the trotro look for a driver and be the mate myself."

AWOJULY SHOES also said:

"I'm a degree holder and work in a government institution...my monthly is ghc2500...the mate is better than me."

Kojo replied:

"You’re building capacity. Your scaling up can get you more than 10k. Network more and better yourself. You’re on a good path."

Kojo also replied:

"Oh bro. Then you no nor what opportunities come with scaling. Mate go for access mortgage? Serious network go for change your life sef."

Kumasi bus conductor returns GH¢5000 passenger left in a bus

In a related development, YEN. com. gh reported earlier that a Kumasi Trotro mate has become a source of motivation to many people after news of his kind gesture went viral.

He returned GH¢5000 to a passenger who mistakenly left the money in his vehicle.

The rightful owner subsequently rushed to the radio station and claimed ownership of the missing money, thanking the mate with a GH₵1,000 reward.

