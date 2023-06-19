Ghanaian on-air personality Nana Ama McBrown dedicated her Onua Showtime to celebrating talented young artists in Ghana

Jus-Tak, Ashenso, Aewura and Fahnbulleh showed up in style to talk about their industry and how to navigate the creative space

They also painted on-spot portraits of their host, Nana Ama McBrown

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown gave young talented artists the opportunity to showcase their work on her show.

The Onua TV presenter gave four gifted Ghanaian youth the platform to tell their incredible stories.

According to Ashenso, his mother helped him nurture his creative side from a tender age.

A collage of Nana Ama McBrown and the artists at her studio Image credit: Onua TV

Source: Instagram

Aewura also shared how her parents supported her decision to leave the teachers training college to pursue her passion for art.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Unfortunately, Jus-Tak did not have a robust support system while pursuing his art dream. He revealed how he was conditioned to think that he was not growing in life unless he wore a suit to work.

Fahnbulleh also disclosed how convincing his folks to allow him to pursue his passion in the arts was tough because he was a brilliant student. Also, his parents were very hesitant because they felt he had much better prospects than just being an artist.

Click here to watch the interview.

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's artwork created by top Ghanaian artists

Many were impressed with how McBrown finished her portrait with deft paintbrush strokes. The painted and sketched pieces looked so much like her that people could not help but marvel at the talent of the artists.

Mohammed Tamanja commented:

Powerful show. I love it. Nana Ama, all the way.

Michael Armah:

I need one of this arts with the beads

Dave Brown commented:

Very impressive!

Angela Anaman commented:

Very inspirational and educative.

Nana Ama McBrown says she grew up around the biggest rubbish dump in Ghana

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported McBrown's account of her struggles during her childhood.

According to the Onua TV presenter, she grew up in a dirty and dilapidated neighbourhood in Kumasi.

Nana Ama McBrown revealed that the uncompleted house she shared with her mother, grandmother and aunty was just a few meters away from the biggest borla (refuse dump) in Kwadaso.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh