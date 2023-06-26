Kuami Eugene attended the 2023 BET Awards, which happened on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California

Photos and videos of Kuami Eugene on the red carpet went viral on social media as peeps admired the musician's fashion sense

In the videos and photos, Kuami rocked a leather jacket and leather pants with different shades of brown, complementing it with an inner white shirt and red tie

Ghanaian music sensation Kuami Eugene stole the spotlight at the prestigious 2023 BET Awards, held on Sunday, May 25, 2023, at the renowned Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Kuami Eugene at the 2023 BET red carpet Photo Source: Zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The talented artiste's appearance on the red carpet quickly became the talk of the town as photos and videos of his impeccable fashion choices went viral across various social media platforms.

In the captivating visuals, Kuami Eugene exuded confidence and style, effortlessly rocking a stunning attire that attracted praise and admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The Angela hitmaker opted for a luxurious leather jacket and matching leather pants in various shades of brown, showcasing his unique fashion taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The combination was perfectly accentuated by a crisp white shirt, which added a touch of elegance to his overall look. To complete the outfit, the artiste sported a red tie, which showed his attention to detail.

Kuami Eugene's red carpet appearance showed that he was not just good at music but also at fashion.

Kuami Eugene attracts praise from Ghanaians

Fans admired Kuami's choice of attire and praised him.

akosuah_fosuaah said:

Wow drip drip he looking Gud

fawzy_delimini reacted:

Dripping drip . Money good oo the boy make fresh

adu2768 commented:

Wow drip drip drip

juvi974 said:

No need for the flying Tie Kwame. U could have just rock with a nice thick woven inner.

Kuami Eugene is also a lover of cars

In another story, Kuami Eugene revealed that he was a car lover and had fancied some luxurious cars over the years.

He detailed that he want to get himself a Ferrari, Corvette, Rolls Royce, and a few other luxurious cars, which he hopes to acquire soon

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh