Baltasar Engonga was reportedly arrested during fraud investigations and 400 videos of his affairs were found and surfaced on the internet

Amid the drama in his personal life, a video of Baltasar seemingly being interrogated was shared by the Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut

In the video, the politician was wearing a brown V-neck uniform while a man posed questions to him in Spanish, which he calmly answered

High-ranking Equatorial Guinea official Baltasar Engonga has allegedly been spotted being questioned by authorities in a viral video.

Embattled Equatorial Guinea politician Baltasar Engonga is questioned in a viral video. Photo source: mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

The video shared by Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut reportedly showed Baltasar Engonga in a brown V-neck uniform calmly answering questions in Spanish from an official.

He was reportedly arrested on November 4, 2024, as part of a fraud investigation.

During the inquiry, officials uncovered 400 videos of Engonga in alleged intimate encounters with various individuals, including relatives of government officials.

These videos, reportedly found stored on multiple CDs, were allegedly recorded with consent but have now leaked online.

While the government’s main focus remains on fraud charges, reports indicate that Engonga may also face prosecution over potential health risks, including allegations of potentially transmitting STDs to his partners.

Engonga's alleged interrogation videos spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the video of Baltasar Engonga's alleged interrogation.

ojayyy__ said:

"Equatorial Guinea speaks 3 languages. Spanish, Portuguese and French. In the video the language spoken is Portuguese. He is being asked what he thinks of the videos going around the internet and he said he won’t speak until he has his lawyer. That’s the much I could grasp"

official_ikechukwu commented:

"Pls what was he arrested for ?"

preshlenas said:

"Even if it’s consensual, what does he intend to do with the videos?"

Video scandal results in EG restricting WhatsApp

Since the leak, the government has taken stringent actions to curtail the circulation of the videos.

YEN.com.gh reported that this was to prevent adult videos from being shared and downloaded.

It has also been reported that there are plans to install CCTV cameras in the country's state offices.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

