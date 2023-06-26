Some students of Faith Montessori School are trending online with their fashionable looks at their 2023 prom

The female fashionistas didn't disappoint with their corseted dresses and elegant hairstyles for the event

The male students stole the show with their stylish designer suits, quality leather shoes and sunglasses

Faith Montessori School, located at Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region, held its annual prom night on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The students, who have unquestionable fashion sense, have gone viral with their classy looks.

Some students of Faith Montessori School look elegant in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @menscook

Source: Instagram

Beautiful ladies slay in corset dresses

The pretty young style influencers wore exquisite corseted dresses while dancing to King Promise's trending song Terminator on the red carpet. They looked lovely in beautiful hairstyles and mild makeup.

Young students flaunt skin in a thigh-high dress

The fashionable female students showed some skin in a dress with a thigh-high cut for the memorable event. A melanin beauty accessorised her look with gold jewellery and red designer shoes, while a fair-skinned student showed cleavage in a shiny red dress while rocking black strappy heels.

Young gentlemen rock dapper suits

The male style influencers wore different types of tailor-made suits, black shoes and expensive sunglasses while ushering their female friends to the event centre.

A beautiful lady shows off her dance moves

A pretty young lady rocking a sleeveless red dress with gold embellishments has gone viral with her energetic dance moves. Some social media users have commented on the viral video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

realbaker_ stated:

Dada ba mpo nie na me civilian

_wil.liaam stated:

Arh Chale them be kids or shs or what because

briandtanita stated:

See facial expressions…this girl bi ga p3333 I know my people

queen__quayson stated:

Ei dadaba paahn na wo bugie sie

brascreech1 stated:

I still no close me mouth

Some male students also entertained the crowd with their dance moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh