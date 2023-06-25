Ghanaian professional player and former Black Stars teammate Samuel Tetteh is the latest celebrity to walk down the aisle

The 26-year-old and former WAFA SC player married his longtime time, and the couple have a handsome son together

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding photos and videos circulating online

Ghanaian Black Stars player Samuel Tetteh tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The former Black Stars player and his bride looked stunning in elegant kente outfits for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian professional player Samuel Tetteh and his partner Agnes look elegant in their wedding ensembles. Photo credit : @jema_photography

The gorgeous bride wore a custom-made one-hand kente gown and simple stud earrings while showing off her dance moves.

The bride, Agnes, looked ravishing in a curly hairstyle and charming makeup for the glorious ceremony. The 26-year-old wore matching kente wrap and a beaded necklace.

Samuel Tetteh's pretty bride slays in a white thigh-high white gown

The stunning bride Agnes turned heads in a white long-sleeve dress and matching head accessory. She flaunted her thighs as she modelled elegantly to the altar.

The adorable couple Samuel and Agnes share a passionate kiss

The professional footballer Samuel Tetteh wore a black suit and black leather shoes as he kissed his wife passionately.

The former WAFA SC player has had a good season in the Turkish second division, scoring six goals and dishing out one assist in 20 appearances for Adanaspor.

After departing Austrian Bundesliga team Red Bull Salzburg, where he spent five years, he signed a long-term contract with Adanaspor in July 2021.

In 53 games for Adanaspor since joining the team, Tetteh has 13 goals and three assists.

He has earned eight international caps since debuting for Ghana in November 2015 against Comoros in a World Cup qualifying match under former Chelsea manager Avram Grant.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding photos of former Black Stars player Samuel Tetteh and Agnes

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

echoes stated:

We are gearing up for an exciting July

currie_kuvie stated:

This is beautiful.. so graceful

heras_dreadlocks stated:

They are so happy; they look like they are friends at the very core❤️❤️❤️. I wish them all the best. ❤️

Nana_acheamponmaa stated:

Stunning!

the_hilaire_family stated:

This person that singing in that not a funeral girl sad

lamisi_1 stated:

This is beautiful I don’t have money to book you on my wedding day, so i will be admiring all your posts. You’re doing a great job

Myzzaba stated:

Hopefully, next year inshallah

insigniabeauty_pro stated:

This is breathtaking!

Lexy_rizq_kimera stated:

2024 AMEN

The occasion sub stated:

2023 from my lips to God’s ears

