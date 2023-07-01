Ras Nene linked up with ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan whiles on the set of a video shoot

The actor and his crew recalled fond memories of Asamoah Gyan, with Ras Nene expressing admiration for Bafforur Gyan, Asamoah's brother for supporting Asamoah

Ras Nene said he had not seen such immense support for a brother like that of Baffour Gyan

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, had a delightful encounter with former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan during a video shoot. The set was filled with joy and nostalgia as Ras Nene and his crew shared their fond memories of the iconic footballer.

Asamoah Gyan (Left), Ras Nene (Middle), Baffour Gyan (Right) Photo Source: Asamoah Gyan, Ras Nene

Source: Facebook

During the conversation on Asamoah Gyan's legacy, Ras Nene expressed his deep admiration for Baffour Gyan, Asamoah's elder brother, for the immense support he has provided throughout Asamoah's career. In the video, Ras Nene praised Baffour Gyan's dedication as a brother, stating that he had never witnessed such great support before.

As the conversation went on, Ras Nene recounted several instances where he had witnessed Baffour Gyan's commitment to his brother. He spoke about Baffour Gyan's words of encouragement during challenging times in the Black Stars camp. Ras Nene's appreciation for Baffour's support was evident as he lauded the bond between the Gyan brothers.

Fans admire Gyan's legacy

Ras Nene's praise of the Gyan brothers got peep appreciating the legacy of Asamoah and his impact on football.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

akuashoucky6605 said:

He has dan alot for Ghana much luv❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ wish to meet him oneday

karimkamagatey8745 wrote:

God bless gyan God bless likee

dennismensah3254 said:

Incoming coach for Ghana

Ras Nene showered more praises on Asamoah Gyan

In another story, Asamoah Gyan paid Ras Nene a surprise visit on set, and it was all joy as the crew paid their respects to the Black Stars legend.

Ras Nene recalled when Asamoah Gyan bought him his first camera and rained praises on the ex-Black Stars captain.

The comic actor said he was going to name his next child after Asamoah Gyan in honour of him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh