Asamoah Gyan paid Ras Nene a surprise visit on set, and it was all joy as the crew paid their respects to the Black Stars legend

Ras Nene recalled when Asamoah Gyan bought him his first camera and rained praises on the ex-Black Stars captain

The comic actor said he was going to name his next child after Asamoah Gyan in honour of him

Renowned Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan paid a surprise visit to Ras Nene on set. The entire crew could not contain their excitement as they showered their respects on the football icon.

Amidst members of the crew sharing memories of Asamoah Gyan in Black Stars colours, Ras Nene fondly recalled a significant moment when Asamoah Gyan generously gifted him his first camera.

Overflowing with gratitude, Ras Nene could not help but sing the praises of the ex-Black Stars captain, expressing his deep admiration for the football maestro.

The set was filled with joy and happiness when Asamoah Gyan walked in, greeted by loud cheers and applause. The crew, captivated by the presence of the legendary footballer, seized the opportunity to show their respect.

Ras Nene, who was particularly touched by the footballer's generosity, expressed his intention to name his next child after the Black Stars legend as a symbol of honour and gratitude.

Fans of Ras Nene praise Asamoah Gyan

Fans of Ras Nene admired Asamoah Gyan and expressed their admiration.

akuashoucky6605 said:

He has dan alot for Ghana much luv❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ wish to meet him oneday

aakyirekobby3482 commented:

Ala legend, He's humble and a nice person to any one and that's one thing I like from Him, God bless him paa

user-jh8mx9qo1t said:

I love how Aka remembers Asamoah's kindness

Ras Nene and Barcelona scout on set

In another story, Ghanaian actors Yaw Dabo and Dr Likee featured Barcelonian football scout Xavi Hildago in their comedy skit.

In the viral skit, Xavi almost got scammed by Dr Likee, who pretended to be the owner of the Dabo Soccer Academy.

Various netizens shared their opinions about the football scout's acting abilities.

