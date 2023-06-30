Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has shared a video of himself challenging his father to a draughts game

Gyan's father, who seemed to be a pro at the game, was all smiles as they sat opposite each other in the wholesome video

The video has garnered thousands of views, with his fans appreciating the quality time the footballer spent with his father after his retirement

Ex-Black Stars player and captain Asamoah Gyan has shared a video of himself playing draughts, popularly known as dami in Ghana's local dialect, with his father Baffour Gyan Mensah. The video has got thousands of views and reactions from fans of the footballer.

Asamoah Gyan and his dad playing a draughts game on his dad's birthday Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Asamoah Gyan, renowned for his illustrious football career spanning over two decades, announced his retirement from the sport just days ago. Following this significant milestone, the charismatic forward took a break from the limelight to indulge in a cherished pastime with his father, who was celebrating his birthday.

In the video shared on the successful footballer's verified Instagram account on June 30, 2023, he arrived at his father's compound in the evening and immediately challenged him to a draughts game.

As the game progressed, the joyful banter exchanged between father and son was evident. They were filled with laughter and joy while demonstrating their deep bond beyond the football field.

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan and his father playing draughts below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Asamoah Gyan playing draft with his father

hollandbaby244 commented:

Eeeiisssh, he has changed ooo , he was my friend oooo , I mean just friends Ghana fuo ne Konkonsa, I met him in Wenche and, he was soo friendly, happy birthday sir. God bless you.

bra.david commented:

God bless your father for giving Ghana n the world such a wonderful footballer. Baby jet

he.is_captxain commented:

Daddy Dey take u do training

sammy_anim commented:

Happy birthday Dad Asaase Jaaaaay , enjoy and stay blessed Sir

Asamoah Gyan visits the speaker of parliament after his retirement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that on June 27, 2023, retired Ghanaian player Asamoah Gyan met Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin in his office.

The visit's objective was to formally thank Gyan for his excellent career and for representing his country while wearing the Black Stars uniform.

Many people praised him and offered their congratulations in the comment area.

