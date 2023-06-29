Ghana international Dede Ayew and his wife, Yvonne, were guests at Bafetimbi Gomis wedding in France

Gomis who played with Dede Ayew at Swansea City tied the knot in a plush wedding on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Dede and his wife looked sharp as they attended the ceremony and their photos have stirred reactions online

Black Stars captain Andre 'Dede' Ayew and his wife, Yvonne Ayew, have attended the wedding of France international Bafetimbi Gomis.

Gomis, a former player of Olympique Lyon, got married in a grand wedding on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Dede Ayew, a former teammate of Gomis at Swansea City for the 2015/16 season, and his gorgeous wife graced the ceremony in style.

Photos shared by the couple on social media show the two of them sharply dressed for the occasion.

In one of the photos shared on Yvonne Ayew's Instagram page, she was spotted sitting in a car with her husband as they headed for the wedding venue.

Later, Yvonne shared more photos showing her full dress and other moments at Gomis' wedding.

Dede Ayew congratulates Gomis on his wedding

Not long after his wife's photos, Dede Ayew also shared some photos on his Instagram page showing different moments at the wedding.

In his caption, the former West Ham midfielder congratulated Gomis who now plays for Galatasary in Turkey.

"Proud of you my brother the Lion ❤️ @bafetimbigomis May you and your family enjoy the rest of your days together. A&B ," the Black Stars captain said.

Photos of Dede Ayew and his wife at Gomis'wedding sparks reactions

The photos of Dede and Yvonne have stirred admiration from the followers of the couple. While some praised them, others shared thoughts on their style.

stephenappiahofficial said:

You for slow down

garibajoe said:

Thank you very much kapeto may Almighty bless you

askforken1 said:

Capitano. This your shoe is really nice but with all due respect your dressing would have been extra nice with brown or black shoes

Dormaahene honours Dede Ayew with a godson

Meanwhile, Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II recently honoured Dede Ayew with a godson.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu asked for a male child to be born in his town after his speech to be named after Dede.

The revered chief who was welcoming Dede and other football stars to Dormaa also promised to look after that child until he comes of age.

