Shatta Wale has beaten Stonebwoy, King Paluta and others to top Boom Play's Top Artists Of The Week chart

The musician's publicist, Flex Germain, shared a screenshot of Shatta Wale at the pinnacle of the chart on Facebook, exciting fans

Shatta Wale, who recently released his album SAFA, was the artiste with the most recent album release among his peers on the charts

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has secured the top position on Boom Play's Top Artists Of The Week chart, surpassing popular artistes like Stonebwoy and King Paluta.

His publicist, Flex Germain, shared the news, posting a screenshot of the chart on Facebook, which excited the musician's fans.

This achievement follows the release of Shatta Wale's latest album, 'SAFA.' The album has received positive feedback from fans and critics. Shatta Wale was the artiste with the most recent album release among those on the chart, which likely contributed to his rise to the top.

Fans quickly took to the comments section of Flex Germain's post to celebrate Shatta Wale's success, showing their support and joy.

The competition on the chart was intense, with Stonebwoy, Kweku Smoke, Black Sherif and King Paluta also performing well.

Fans celebrate Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mathias Torgbor Hounkpe said:

."..my lion 🦁 king 👑👑👑...shatta wale... number one... world...pah paah paaah..."

Pop Smoke said:

"Shatta Wale! A master at creating content , vibe & attention! He is the news..the one and only man who does it best!"

Faissal Niger said:

"I will make sure Wale name Always Comes out in the top 3 , every week. No matter what, i took this engagement already."

Boateng Bismark comm ented:

"King will always be kiiiiiiig!!!🚀"

Shatta Wale gifts girlfriend car

Shatta Wale has a lot of things to celebrate outside of music, and his girlfriend is one of them.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the musician and the pretty lady she had reportedly welcomed a baby, prompting the artiste to give her a gift.

He gave her a Range Rover Velar as a gift, sparking reactions from social media users.

