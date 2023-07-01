Nana Ama McBrown was in a happy mood as she visited a kids' boutique to get some children's apparel

The actress sang a gospel song as she went around the shop and picked shoes and dresses

In the caption of the video, which she shared on TikTok, the actress thanked God for making her a mother

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, was spotted in high spirits during her visit to a kids' boutique. The joyful actress made her way through the store, selecting various children's apparel, including shoes and dresses.

As she looked across the shelves, Nana Ama could not contain her happiness as she sang along to a melodious gospel tune playing in the background.

Capturing the memorable moment, Nana Ama took to TikTok to share a video from her boutique adventure. In the caption accompanying the clip, the actress expressed her gratitude to God for the gift of motherhood.

It was evident that the visit to the boutique had brought about a sense of joy and appreciation for the actress. Nana Ama McBrown, in the past, went through a lot in her pursuit to be a mother.

She went through several surgeries before giving birth to her adorable daughter Baby Maxin. It is no surprise the actress cherishes the gift of motherhood.

McBrown wins the admiration of fans

KWAME said:

A happy soul is always happy no matter the situation. Blessing mummy… BRIMM

Nana Ama_Queeny wrote:

Watching you always gives me hope to keep moving ma. God bless you and your house hold

queenestee07 said:

awwwww God may I be favoured like my dear sis Mc Brown and may my laughing never fade like her in Jesus name amen

McBrown takes Baby Maxin shopping

In a similar story, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, in a cute video shared by her mother on TikTok, looked cute as she went toy shopping.

The beautiful little girl looked tall and all grown as she walked around the shop, picking toys of her choice with a bright smile on her face.

Fans of the actress gushed over how fast Baby Maxin had grown and dropped beautiful comments admiring the little lady.

