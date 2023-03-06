Tracey Boakye has given birth to a son in the United States of America and has shared lovely baby bump photos

The newborn is the first child of Tracey and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah and her thirld child

The trending baby bump photos put her in list of McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, Fella Makafui, and other stars whose pregnancy photos went viral

In recent times, maternity photoshoots have come into vogue with many expectant mothers sharing baby bump photos on social media.

In Ghana, the trend has been spearheaded by female celebrities who often release pregnancy photos to announce the birth of their babies.

Tracey Boakye is the latest female celebrity to have taken over the internet with beautiful bump photos joiningan enviable list.

Tracey Boakye, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, Hajia4Reall and others have graced social media with baby bump photos Photo source: @iamamamcbrown, @tracey_boakye, @sweet_maame_adwoa

YEN.com.gh has listed below some of the best celebrity baby bump photos in recent memory.

1. Tracey Boakye:

Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye announced the birth of her third child, a baby boy, on Monday, March 6, 2023.

She glowed in all her glory in her baby bump photos which featured her husband kissing her belly.

The newly-born son is the first child and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah, who she married in July 2022.

2. Yaa Jackson:

Kumawood actress and singer Yaa Jackson announced the birth of her first child with a baby bump video.

It is not known when she gave birth but she made the news public in January 2023.

3. Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui gave birth to Island Friimpong, her first child with rapper Medikal, in August 2020. The baby came five montns after their wedding.

The actress shared lovely baby bump photos online.

4. Nana Ama McBrown:

Nana Ama McBrown welcomed her first-ever biological child, Baby Maxin, who celebrated her fourth birthday in February, after about five years of marriage.

The actress and TV personality announced the birth of Maxin in March with some stunning maternity photos which took over social media and trended for days.

5. Becca:

Becca got married to Nigerian entertainment mogul Tobi Sanni Daniel in August 2018. Six months later, she welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

It is not known exactly when Becca delivered her baby girl but she shared some swagged pregnancy photos in March to announce herself as a new mother.

6. Nadia Buari:

Nadia Buari is known to have given birth to four kids including a set of twins. This is how she looked like when she was five months pregnant with her last born who is five years old.

7. Yvonne Nelson:

Actress and producer Yvonne Nelson gave birth to Baby Ryn, her first child, in October 2017 with Jamie Roberts, her Irish boyfriend at the time.

Her baby bump photos were released in a magazine and it was massive as many had not expected.

8. Gifty Anti:

Renowned broadcaster Gifty Anti, then aged 47, welcomed her first child with her husband Nana Ansa Kwao IV in August 2017.

The delivery of the baby girl named, Nyameanimuonyam, came two years after her wedding and the baby bump photos thrilled her fans.

9. Kafui Danku:

Kafui Danku gave birth to Baby Lorde in October 2016. This was after a number of miscarriages and a stillbirth.

She celebrated by sharing many baby bump photos online.

Almost three years later, the actress gave birth to her second child, a boy named Titan. She announced the birth of Titan with a maternity photoshoot in September 2019.

0. Hajia4Reall:

Actress, socialite, and singer Mona Montrage Faiz, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, gave birth to a baby girl in 2016. The girl is known as Naila.

Hajia4Reall shared baby bump photos looking cute during her pregnancy.

11. Gifty Mawunya (John Dumelo's wife):

John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya Nkornu got married in May 2018. Five months later, they welcomed their first child, a boy who has been named John Junior.

Gifty had her second child, a daughter, in 2021. But it was not until one after one year that she shared baby bump photos from that pregnancy.

12. Vivian Jill Lawrence:

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill gave birth to her second child and second son, Alfie, in 2017. She held his naming ceremony in June 2017.

A baby bump photo of her found its way online at the time.

13. Mzbel:

Songstress Mzbel's only child, a boy named Aaron, was born some 10 years ago.

The Sweet 16 singer caused stirs and had fans excited years back when she announced her pregnancy in a photo shoot.

