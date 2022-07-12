Seasoned Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has opened up about her journey to having another child

In a recent appearance on a show, she spoke about her IVF procedures and the struggles that came with it

With the procedure being a financially intensive one, she shared that she began to have doubts whether she would conceive again

Renowned Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has opened up about her journey to having a second child and her quest to make Baby Maxin a big sister.

In a recent interview on We Got This Africa, she told host, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, that she underwent the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure to try and conceive.

She stated that she has never opted for a terminated pregnancy procedure, and neither has she ever lost a pregnancy.

According to her, there have been claims that she has been struggling to conceive, and this is a result of a terminated pregnancy or lost pregnancy in her youthful days.

However, she clarified that her first ever experience of pregnancy was what produced Baby Maxim.

“Naa, never in my life have I done any terminated pregnancy or say lost a pregnancy before. My first time of getting pregnant was with Baby Maxim. So I knew absolutely nothing about pregnancy when I got pregnant.”

The host of United Showbiz on UTV shared the pain and struggles she experienced when she went in for an In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), a process of fertilisation where medicines and surgical procedures are combined to help fertilise an egg and help the fertilised egg implant in your uterus.

Mrs McBrown Mensah stated that at a point during the process, she became burdened and restless when she tested negative for a pregnancy test even after the IVF procedure.

“After all the pain I went through and the huge sum of money we spent on the In vitro fertilization, when I tested negative for pregnancy again, I lost hope. Naa, I could not sleep for a week."

Narrating her ordeal with the IVF treatment, she shared that apart from the money she and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, spent, she began to have doubts about the procedure.

"My mind was filled with lots of questions. What if the in vitro process doesn’t work on me? Even if it would in the future, do I have time at hand for the process? These and many more questions were running through my head.”

