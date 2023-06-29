Strongman's daughter Simona in an adorable video, corrected her mum on the pronunciation of the word water

The mother of Simona, while speaking in a typical Ghanaian accent, asked her daughter if she wanted to drink some water

Simona was quick to prompt her mum that her pronunciations were not nice and repeated her mum's sentence in a posh British accent

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Simona, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman, in a heartwarming moment captured on video, showcased her impressive language skills by correcting her mother's pronunciation of the word water. The beautiful clip quickly went viral on social media, captivating viewers.

Simona and her mother Nana Ama Photo Source: nanaamastrong1

Source: TikTok

The video shows Simona's mother, speaking in a typical Ghanaian accent, asking her daughter if she wants to drink water. Sensing an opportunity to display her linguistic prowess, the young girl politely interjected and prompted her mother to refine her pronunciation. Simona then confidently repeated her mother's sentence, flawlessly pronouncing each word in a posh British accent.

Simona's correction of her mother's pronunciation drew widespread admiration and praise from netizens. Many were impressed by the young girl's linguistic abilities and her intelligence at such a tender age. Many said Strongman was a lucky father.

Simona warms hearts on social media

Lovekiera said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Am so proud of her parentanytime I see her am like this people are growing a big star that will not only change their life’s but the world❤️❤️

tinamaccarthy commented:

How I wish this girl was born in America ooo she is just brilliant

bknakna wrote:

our current kids comes with accent from birth oo

otooransford said:

eiii Strongman you've brought our ancestor ooo eii

Afia Kwartengmaa wrote:

Eeee… please this English de3 allow me carry her to UK

Simona teaches Mum how to pose

In a similar story, Simona Strong surprised many people on social media with a photo in which she was seen teaching her mother, Nana Ama Strong, how to pose.

The adorable picture left viewers in awe, with many expressing their astonishment.

The two-year-old girl received a wave of praise from online users, who marveled at her poise and confidence at such a young age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh