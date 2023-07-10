Bebelino and Grace, participants of TV3's Perfect Match Xtra, have shared their gratitude to their fans for supporting them

The couple could not hide their excitement after they were announced as winners of the show's first season

They revealed that they would take their relationship far and asked their fans to continue supporting them

The winners of TV3's Perfect Match Xtra, Bebelino and Grace, have expressed gratitude towards their fans for supporting them throughout the competition. The couple promised their fans a long life together and talked about some of their plans before the competition ended.

Bebelino and Grace emerge winners of Perfect Maatch Xtra Photo credit: @tv3ghana

In a sensational finale on July 9, 2023, with fans on the edge of their seats, Bebelino and Grace emerged victorious as the popular reality couple show's first-time winners.

The dynamic duo captivated audiences with their genuine connection and heartwarming chemistry, earning them the coveted title and a GH¢50,000 cash prize.

The couple graced the stage of the controversial couple show in elegant black suits and gowns, radiating excitement and appreciation through their devoted fan base

After being announced winners of Perfect Match Xtra, the couple encouraged their fans to continue supporting them since they were going to continue their love story together. They detailed that their love story would not end at the reality show.

Grace said: We are grateful to all our fans for their support, you should know that our love story does not end here. One of the first places we'd have to visit is Bebelino's grandmother during our vacations together.

Watch the video of Bebelino and Grace being announced as winners of Perfect Match Xtra below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the announcement of Bebelino and Grace as winners of Perfect Match Xtra

Some Ghanaians were happy for the couple, congratulating them for their win and how Grace played an integral role in their victory.

ambitious_afia commented:

The only lady who makes a guy in her life win all the time. Grace papabi.

octveriown commented:

The two rejected stones have become the Chief corner-stores #Gralino❤️.

slaybyabena commented:

Bibi her mood alone shows how much she love Gralino’s

