Course mates of James Lutterodt have eulogised the late Ketasco star with a touching tribute

The students expressed the pain of losing the late Ketasco star who died on July 3rd

They also sympathised with the grieving family on their loss and offered them their support

The Computer Science Students' Association (COMPSSA) of the University of Ghana has penned an emotional tribute in the memory of the late Ketasco star James Lutterodt, who passed on Monday, July 3rd.

The association, in its release on July 5th, expressed great sadness over the passing of their course mate, describing him as someone who will best be remembered for his intellect and lovely personality.

Course mates of James Lutterodt mourn late NSMQ star Photo credit: @Kharæge Takeoff/ Facebook @OleleSalvador/Twitter

Source: UGC

Describing him as a pride to the Computer Science department, the association said the 19-year-old was an exceptional individual who never relented on helping his fellow students whenever they were in need.

"James, known for his amicable nature and calm demeanour, was a noteworthy young man who led his senior high school, Keta Secondary School, to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz in the 2021 facet of the periodic quiz contest. His academic prowess and dedication were truly commendable and he brought immense pride to our department.

More than his academic achievements, James was a shining example of kindness and compassion. He exuded warmth and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his fellow students and colleagues. James’ amicable personality and gentle spirit left a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to have known him."

The release concluded with a message of condolence to the grieving family.

"We extend our deepest condolence to James' family and loved ones during this difficult time. We hope they find solace and strength in the cherished memories they shared with him.

In the face of this tragic loss, let us remember James for his exceptional achievements, his kind-heartedness and the remarkable impact he made on our lives. His presence will be deeply missed within our association and his memory will forever remain in our hearts," the statement read in part.

Dad of James Lutterodt speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, the father of James Lutterodt, has clarified some misinformation regarding a viral video.

Mr Lutterodt revealed that the viral video, which showed someone vomiting blood, was not his son.

Instead, he clarified that his son struggled with breathing difficulties.

Source: YEN.com.gh