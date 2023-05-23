Ruth and Ali have gone viral on social media after a video of the latter sobbing bitterly surfaced online

This comes at the back of the couple discussing their relationship issues on the night of May 22, 2023

The video has amused many Ghanaians as they wondered about the intensity of the conversation which resulted in Ali crying

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of Ali of Perfect Match Xtra reality show crying bitterly during his conversation with his partner Ruth has gone viral.

Perfect Match Xtra housemates Ali and Ruth cosy on the couch. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Ali cries on Perfect Match Xtra

According to sources, Ali and Ruth had a discussion about the poor manner in which they behave towards each other in the house, even though they are a couple.

The conversation touched Ali so much that he was moved to tears and immediately started sobbing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ruth, puzzled, asked him about the cause of the tears. However, he was so emotional such that he was unable to speak.

Touched, Ruth drew closer to Ali, grabbed his head and placed it on her chest while hugging him tightly as he continued to cry.

Below is a video of Ali crying hard while lying on Ruth's chest.

Below is another video of Ali crying in the presence of Ruth.

Ghanaians react to video of Ali crying on Ruth's chest

Many people wondered why Ali would cry so bitterly over his desire for an amorous relationship with Ruth and laughed uncontrollably in response to the content of the video.

mharmyabynahboateng opined:

Media General de3 you can't them oo, whi333 they are correct rough. I knew they are the only station who could organise such a program. Very nice program. We pray you guys get more sponsors to make it stay forever and become bigger like bbn one day.

akyireba_stancy said:

Just give him his white specs he will be okay. Shw3 terminator paaa crying ewuradzi ma me tissue. Ghallyhood film tittled Ali enisua season one. Man up na b33ma nnsu.

floxy_ohemaa commented:

This people I wish to watch always but they are full of dramas, they will come out of the house and do otherwise after pretending to be emotional about someone.

itzjudy said:

Ali doing the most.

naana__fosua remarked:

Not me laughing like a goat. Ali being emotional is just funny

jnr.theozzy said:

Ah, e be serious or he just dey joke?

elikem_the_gossip remarked:

Ruth no dey lie Ali. U, Ali, u get money?

Ruth and Ali become fan favourites barely 24 hours after show's premiere

YEN.com.gh, in a related story, reported that Ali and Ruth, a couple on TV3's new reality show, Perfect Match Xtra, have become the favourite of many viewers.

Photos of their romantic conversations and gestures have gone viral online as many claim they adore their relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh