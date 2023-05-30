Housemates of the latest TV3 reality show Perfect Match Xtra have argued over stolen contraceptives in the house

The housemates who seem to have counted the number of contraceptives at the house had a heated debate on who has been using them in the house

Kofi Ettornam, one of the housemates, accused his colleague Ruth of stealing the contraceptives, which he seemed to have counted

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The TV3 reality show, Perfect Match Xtra, has generated conversations among its viewers as confused housemates argue over missing contraceptives in the house.

Housemates investigate each other over stolen contraceptives Photo credit: @tv3ghana

Source: Youtube

During the live video, which TV3 shared on their YouTube page on May 29, 2023, the housemates were in doubt that the contraceptives, which had reduced in number, were not used by any individual in the house.

After Kofi Ettornam, a housemate in the Perfect Match Xtra reality show which has caused a stir, realised that there was a reduction in quantity, he approached Ruth, lying in bed and teasingly accused her of being the person behind it, getting her to react.

Ettornam approached Ruth and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"You must receive an award, the protections have been reduced in quantity, but it was a lot earlier".

While Ruth attempted to explain to Ettornam that she knew nothing about it, he responded by saying:

Masa, masa, you think we are joking here?

After which he walked away, creating the impression that she was a major suspect in the stolen contraceptive.

Watch the video of Perfect House Xtra housemates debating over missing contraceptives below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the Perfect Match Xtra Video

Some viewers of the show have reacted to the video positively and made jokes about the investigations around the stolen contraceptives.

Catalina Bruce said:

The c0ndom part killed me

Paulina Anongwini wrote:

don't joke there with the contraceptives

Netizens debate over the similarity between Perfect Match Xtra and Big Brother Naija

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that social media debates about the similarities between Perfect Match Xtra and Nigeria's Big Brother Naija have erupted.

In recent clips from the show, players were being questioned by an invisible moderator, similar to how it happens in Big Brother Naija's diary room.

However, unlike the Nigerian reality show, the Perfect Match Xtra roommates referred to the moderator as Big Mama.

Ghanaians have expressed interest in the Big Mama twist in the show on social media, with many posting funny replies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh