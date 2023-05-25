Ghanaian reality show Perfect Match Xtra has stirred conversations on social media over similarities to Multichoice's Big Brother Naija reality show

Recent snippets from the programme showed participants going for questioning jut like it is done in Big Brother Naija's diary room

But unlike the Nigerian reality show, the Perfect Match Xtra housemates referred to the moderator as Big Mama

The Big Mama twist in the show has sparked interest from Ghanaians on social media, with many sharing hilarious reactions

Some Ghanaians have reacted to videos from the ongoing Perfect Match Xtra reality show by TV3, describing it as a direct simulation of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The comparisons have peaked following the videos of diary room sessions, which are similar to what happens on Big Brother Naija.

In one of the videos shared on TV3's verified Instagram account, a couple from the Perfect Match Xtra was invited to a room similar to the BBN's diary room and asked questions about their experience in the house.

The participants were asked about who they would have dated if they were not part of the show, which has trended for the past few days, and they referred to the moderator as Big Mama.

Watch the video of Perfect Match Xtra participants below:

Big Brother Naija participants call a moderator Big Brother in a similar diary room setting, making Perfect Match Xtra viewers urge TV3 to make some changes to the show.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Perfect Match Xtra's video

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to Perfect Match's use of Big Mama in their show since it mimics Nigeria's Big Brother, demanding that they step up with their creativity regarding the show.

micky_theundisputed commented:

Big mama s3n? .. at least be creative with the name small 3rrh? … anyways rooting for y’all to have a great show. After all, this is what we (gh) have

nana.a.serwaa.37 exclaimed:

Big mama.. weii !!!!

akorfa.m said:

Big brother come Ghana anaa

azenabstella wrote:

At least tv3 change the name smull eeh , na big mama took aaaa

Two participants of Perfect Match Xtra show become fan favourites

