A video of Grace opening up on her plans for the future after winning Perfect Match Xtra has warmed hearts

In an interview, Grace expressed optimism that she and her companion would eventually get married

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the duo on emerging as eventual winners of the show

The much talked about reality show, Perfect Match Xtra, came to an end this weekend, with Bebelino and Grace being crowned as winners.

The duo, who were coupled in the house during the nine-week show won the hearts of viewers with their inseparable bond and lively personalities.

Grace is hopeful she and Bebelino will get married

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of @tv3_ghana, a visibly excited Grace revealed that the love she has for Bebelino is real.

Quizzed on whether her relationship with Bebelino will go beyond the reality show and eventually end in marriage, Grace, without hesitation, responded with "Of course".

in the reality show as they got a massive 92.32 per cent of votes cast in the build-up to the finals.

Ghanaians congratulate Bebelino and Grace

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated them for emerging as the eventual winners of the show.

@austin_menlah commented:

We got their backs 24/7...they shouldn't let us down ooooo #Gralino .We know it won't be smooth but let us be proud we chose to follow you guys. #PMXtra

@YBinbi stated:

The marriage koraa we go sponsor

@mamajay1210 replied:

Is the English for me. Bebe and Grace you both are blessed

Ali weeps on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Perfect Match Xtra contestant Ali opened up about his family as part of efforts to solicit votes from his fans.

In a viral video, the young man revealed he is not from a wealthy home.

"I know my strength and I know I am not from a rich family so making it in this show is a miracle. Because of the voting, I am not going to make it through. Let’s hope. There is hope, Saturday is just around the corner. Two days more. I feel like I am ready," he disclosed.

