Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has opened the doors of her preschool for another academic term

The proprietress of Just Like Mama Day Care shared videos of her newly furnished playrooms for toddlers

Many complimented Yvonne Nelson for the great enabling space suitable for children's growth

Just Like Mama Day Care proprietress Yvonne Nelson uploaded videos of her new classroom spaces as another academic term began.

The footage covered the neat white walls with colourful cartoon art and learning artwork.

The sleeping area had large cots lined up against the walls with a stuffed animal in each bed.

Yvonne Nelson has many enterprises under her belt. In addition to the preschool, she owns Yvonne Nelson Island, a luxury island and Yvonne Nelson Productions Ghana, a film company.

Despite being in the news lately for mostly the wrong reason, Yvonne Nelson is back to running her school.

The actress shares videos to inform prospective parents that her doors are open for business.

Our NEW creche class. Yaaaaaay! We are BACK TO SCHOOL tomorrow @justlike_mama

Peeps react to Yvonne Nelson's new creche class for her preschool

Many agreed that the stunning colourful place looked perfect for children. People commended Yvonne for the excellent work done.

princedavidosei commented:

❤️❤️❤️ Proud of you after the chat this morning, I am motivated! Wow, impressive

duchesstrish commented:

This is exceptionally beautiful. Keep up with the amazing work you are doing for our little ones ❤️❤️❤️❤️

gifty.debrah commented:

Your school is beautiful. Well done gal. I'm soo soo proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️

akuapem_poloo commented:

This is massively beautiful.

dressinstyle___gh commented:

Definitely bringing my daughter here.

