Yvonne Nelson: Actress Shares Videos Of New Classrooms For Her Preschool, Just Like Mama
- Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has opened the doors of her preschool for another academic term
- The proprietress of Just Like Mama Day Care shared videos of her newly furnished playrooms for toddlers
- Many complimented Yvonne Nelson for the great enabling space suitable for children's growth
Just Like Mama Day Care proprietress Yvonne Nelson uploaded videos of her new classroom spaces as another academic term began.
The footage covered the neat white walls with colourful cartoon art and learning artwork.
The sleeping area had large cots lined up against the walls with a stuffed animal in each bed.
Yvonne Nelson has many enterprises under her belt. In addition to the preschool, she owns Yvonne Nelson Island, a luxury island and Yvonne Nelson Productions Ghana, a film company.
Despite being in the news lately for mostly the wrong reason, Yvonne Nelson is back to running her school.
The actress shares videos to inform prospective parents that her doors are open for business.
Our NEW creche class. Yaaaaaay! We are BACK TO SCHOOL tomorrow @justlike_mama
Watch the video below:
Peeps react to Yvonne Nelson's new creche class for her preschool
Many agreed that the stunning colourful place looked perfect for children. People commended Yvonne for the excellent work done.
princedavidosei commented:
❤️❤️❤️ Proud of you after the chat this morning, I am motivated! Wow, impressive
duchesstrish commented:
This is exceptionally beautiful. Keep up with the amazing work you are doing for our little ones ❤️❤️❤️❤️
gifty.debrah commented:
Your school is beautiful. Well done gal. I'm soo soo proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️
akuapem_poloo commented:
This is massively beautiful.
dressinstyle___gh commented:
Definitely bringing my daughter here.
Yvonne Nelson posts primary school photos, many marvel at her growth
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on throwback photos from Yvonne Nelson as she marked her 37th birthday.
The gorgeous Ghanaian actress shared a few pictures from her archives.
One of the photos was Yvonne Nelson as a baby, and the other was her as a little girl dressed in a cute church dress.
Many complimented her on her growth and wished her well for her birthday.
