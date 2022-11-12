Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson marked her 37th birthday on November 12, 2022, and she released stunning old photos from her childhood

One of the photos was Yvonne Nelson as a baby, and the other was her as a little girl dressed in a lovely church dress

Many of her celebrity friends across the African continent and across the globe, as well as her fervent fans and followers have celebrated her on her special day

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson turned 37 on November 12, 2022, and she celebrated her special day by sharing two old photos from her childhood.

Yvonne Nelson. Photo Source: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Celebrating her birthday, she wrote a long touching caption in honour of her herself and all children.

In the caption, she told her followers to look at her and take note of how innocent and weak she was as a child. However, she urged people not to undermine her innocence.

She further stated that her future is in God's hands and urged people not to try to steal it from her since she represents all children.

A portion of her message read,

Do not provoke me or disrespect me. My future lies not in your hands. Protect my rights , you were once a child. Give me the right education. Do not curse me when i am wrong for I am growing. We learn from our mistakes and it takes time. Love me unconditionally. I will one day grow and will remember everything. *I am a child.*

Stonebwoy, Martha Ankomah, many others celebrate Yvonne Nelson on her birthday, others admire her phenomenal growth from childhood

vicamichaels:

You have grown,evolved and blossomed so beautifully. We love you. Happy birthday YN @yvonnenelsongh ❤️

symply_tacha:

Happy Birthday more life Queen❤️❤️❤️

marthaankomah:

Happy birthday beautiful @yvonnenelsongh you are blessed and highly favored

stonebwoy:

More life

clementosuarez:

Happy birthday my love

princedavidosei:

Happy birthday Sis ❤️ You are blessed beyond the word blessed.. You know the love is real, jollof or vibes my mind dey

iyanya:

Happy Birthday ❤️

Yvonne Nelson Clowns Akufo-Addo With Egyptian Attire, Photo Causes Massive Stir

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has changed the profile photo on her official verified Twitter account and it is a meme representation of the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The photo is Akufo-Addo dressed like an Egyptian, with a Nemes headdress covering his head. The Nemes is a traditional headdress that was mostly worn by the pharaohs.

Yvonne's actions comes at time of serious economic hardships as the cedi continuous to depreciate and inflation keeps being on the rise by the day, as this reflects in the rising cost of goods and services.

Source: YEN.com.gh